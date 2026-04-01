Ghana: Govt to Establish New College of Education At Nzinibo

THE government has announced plans to establish a new College of Education at Nzinibo in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region to help address the manpower needs of the education sector.

The project, which is expected to commence next year, is aimed at serving the people of Western Nzema and surrounding communities, while expanding access to teacher education in the country. When completed, the facility will operate as a specialised College of Education, adding to existing institutions training professional teachers nationwide.

The Minister of Education, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, disclosed this in Accra yesterday during a ceremony to inaugurate the governing council of St John Bosco College of Education. He explained that the decision followed consultations with key stakeholders, including the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and agencies responsible for tertiary education, as well as discussions with Ghana Gas on possible partnerships to support development in host communities.

Mr Iddrisu noted that the establishment of the new college formed part of broader efforts by the government to strengthen teacher education and improve learning outcomes across the country. He stressed the need for well-trained teachers to support educational development, particularly in underserved areas, adding that the new institution would help bridge the gap in teacher supply within the enclave.

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Touching on the role of Colleges of Education, the minister urged the newly inaugurated council of St John Bosco College of Education to uphold the institution's long-standing reputation for excellence. He commended the college for its contribution to Ghana's educational advancement since its establishment in 1946, highlighting its strong Catholic values and commitment to discipline and moral training.

Mr Iddrisu further encouraged the college to maintain high standards in teacher training while promoting innovation and professionalism among students. He also underscored the importance of co-curricular activities, particularly sports, in nurturing talents among students, and disclosed plans by the government to revive inter-schools and colleges sporting competitions.

· Mr Iddrisu (middle) with the Governing Council members after the inauguration

On governance, the minister announced that the government would review policies to ensure increased participation of alumni on governing boards of second-cycle institutions, with emphasis on gender inclusion.

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Responding on behalf of the chair of the newly inaugurated council, Ms Zenatu Abdulai, a member, pledged the commitment of members to work diligently to advance the vision of the college. She assured that the council would uphold the values of the institution while promoting excellence and innovation in teacher education.

Members of the council are Most Rev. Alfred Agyenta (Chairperson), Professor Clement Avaribilla Ali, Principal John Bosco, and Mr Zemlogo Cornelius Wewoli. The others are Professor Godwin Awabil, Dr Stephany Abokzele Adongo, Mr Abraham Awine, Professor Ebenezer Bonyah, Ms Ernestina Atamona Pwaduru, and Mr Andii Richard.