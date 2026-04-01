Ghana: Speed Up Utility Relocation On Tema Motorway Project - Minister Urges Subcontractors

SUBCONTRACTORS working on the relocation of utilities on the Tema Motorway Redevelopment Project have been urged to speed up work and avoid delays that could hinder progress. The minister gave the directive after the Project Manager of Maripoma Enterprise Limited, the contractor, briefed him during his regional tour of ongoing road projects in the Greater Accra Region yesterday.

Mr Ben Sackey indicated that delays in relocating utilities were seriously hampering their work. He explained that some transmission lines belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana and the Ghana Water Company Limited were still within their rights of way, thereby frustrating construction activities.

"We have, at times, had to abandon some critical sites midway as a result and move to other locations instead of completing what we started," he noted. He further explained that precast beams were currently being constructed and would soon be installed on the interchange to expand the road into a six-lane facility.

Mr Sackey also indicated that the installation of the 24 beams would be completed within four months and assured that measures had been put in place to minimise traffic disruptions. He added that cranes would be deployed during periods of low traffic to facilitate the installation works.

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He said substantial progress had been made on the project, adding that the overpass linking Community 18 and Borteyman had been completed. He expressed confidence that the entire project would be completed by August 2027.

Mr Agbodza, who expressed satisfaction with the progress of work, said President John Dramani Mahama places high importance on local contractors who demonstrate commitment and seriousness in their work and assured them of prompt payment upon submission of certificates.

According to the Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Governs Kwame Agbodza, the government has honoured all submitted certificates and would not countenance any delays that impede the progress of work. He has, therefore, directed the main contractors to ensure that the relocation of utilities was carried out as a matter of urgency to facilitate the early completion of the project.

He indicated that the government currently owed no contractor and urged those working on the "Big Push" projects to live up to expectations. Moreover, the minister assured that no inherited project would be abandoned. He also advised BHM Construction Company, which is working on the Motorway to Central University Road project on the Accra-Ada road, to commence work immediately, as all outstanding certificates had been paid.