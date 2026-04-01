Ghana Signs Bilateral Debt Restructuring Agreement With Exim India

Ghana has signed its 11th bilateral debt restructuring agreement, this time with EXIM India.

Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, described the agreement as a critical step in consolidating gains under the country's broader debt restructuring programme.

He noted that Ghana is steadily progressing towards a low risk of debt distress, with improving macroeconomic indicators pointing to a sustained economic recovery.

The Minister emphasised that the restructuring programme goes beyond easing the immediate debt burden, serving as a reset of Ghana's borrowing strategy.

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He reiterated that debt sustainability will remain central to all future financing decisions, stressing that the country will not return to a path of unsustainable borrowing.

Resident Representative of EXIM India, Rajesh Kumar Gulla, expressed support for Ghana's recovery efforts, noting that the institution understands the challenges faced and is encouraged by the country's recent progress.