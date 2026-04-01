Ghana: Relegation Battles Heat Up After Week 17 of Women's Premier League

The 2025/26 Malta Guinness Women's Premier League produced decisive moments in Week 17, with fixtures played across the Southern and Northern Zones on March 28-29, shaping the title race and confirming relegations.

In the Southern Zone, Army Ladies maintained their fine form following their FA Cup semi-final success, edging Jonina Ladies 1-0 at the Antiku Park to collect all three points.

The win takes Army to 36 points, just one behind leaders, Hasaacas Ladies, who are leading with 37 points.

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Hasaacas Ladies, however, missed the chance to at least maintain their lead after being held to a 1-1 draw at home by defending champions, Police Ladies.

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As a result, Hasaacas must secure victory in their final league match against Samartex Ladies to clinch the Southern Zone title.

Elsewhere in the zone, Oak Ladies recorded a 2-1 win over Samartex Ladies at Phobiman, while Epiphany Warriors travelled to Cape Coast to defeat Ladystrikers 2-1.

In the relegation battle, Halifax Queens beat fellow strugglers Soccer Intellectuals by two goals, marking their third win of the season.

Despite the victory, both Halifax Queens and Soccer Intellectuals have been relegated with one match left to end the season.

In the Northern Zone, leaders Ampem Darkoa Ladies were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Dreamz Ladies and now sit top with 34 points.

FC Savannah, despite a 2-1 loss to Northern Ladies, remain second with 29 points, while Fosu Royal Ladies stay third on 28 points after a narrow 3-2 defeat to Kumasi Sports Academy.

Northern Ladies and Prisons Ladies occupy fourth and fifth positions respectively, both on 23 points. Northern Ladies' 2-1 win over FC Savannah boosted their standing, while Prisons Ladies suffered a 2-1 defeat to Ashtown Ladies.

Dreamz Ladies are sixth with 21 points following their draw with Ampem Darkoa, while Ashtown Ladies moved up to seventh with 20 points after their victory over Prisons Ladies.

Kumasi Sports Academy's 3-2 home win against Fosu Royal Ladies lifted them out of the relegation zone into eighth place with 19 points.

Northern City and Tamale Super Ladies played out a 2-2 draw and currently sit in the relegation zone with 19 points apiece.

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With the season drawing to a close, the final round of matches will determine which team joins the drop from the Northern Zone, setting up a tense and decisive final week of action. -Shesports360