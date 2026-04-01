Ghana: Swedru All Blacks Will Avoid Relegation - Kassim Mingle Ocansey

The Head Coach of Swedru All Blacks, Kassim Mingle Ocansey, believes his side has what it takes to avoid relegation from the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Coach Ocansey joined the 'Ozi Ozaa' boys in January this year, signing a short-term contract till the end of the season; replacing Egyptian coach, Ahmed Fathi, following a restructuring drive aimed at improving the club's performance in the league.

He has so far taken charge of seven league games, winning two, drawing two and losing three, while suffering a 2-1 loss in the MTN FA Cup round of 16 game to Nations FC.

Speaking after watching his side throw away a 2-0 lead at half time to draw 2-2 with Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, Coach Ocansey expressed disappointment at the results.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

"It was a very competitive game; we had much of the possession, dictated the pace of the game and took a commanding 2-0 lead. However, complacency sets in; they thought they had won the game, and they relaxed, and that caused us victory," he stated.

All Blacks currently sit 15th on the league log with 32 points, the same as Berekum Chelsea, who are below them and in the relegation zone.

Having inherited a side that was placed 11th on the Premier League table with 24 points, he has only managed to add eight points from seven games, a situation that is threatening the club's stay in the league.

But coach Ocansey has assured the teeming fans of the black magicians that he will steer them to Premier League safety.

"We are seriously working on avoiding relegation. 'Insha Allah' we will escape; I am 100 per cent sure about that," he mentioned.

Sunday's draw was a boost for the visitors as they battle for survival.

Against the run of play, striker Rudolf Mensah Jr put them ahead on 22 minutes when he latched onto a through pass from midfield before shooting past goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi in post for the Phobians.

Before the shell-shocked Phobians could recover from that goal, William Danquah profited from a slip by Agbasi to slot home the second goal.

Back from the break, the Phobians lifted their game as Mawuli Wayo reduced the deficit for the home side.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On the 73rd minute, substitute Frank Abora Duku profited from a gifted pass from defender Frank Awere to draw his side level.

All Blacks will next host Dreams FC at the Swedru Stadium on Sunday.