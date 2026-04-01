Ghana: Supreme Court to Hear Arguments in Wesley Girls Religious Rights Case April 21

THE Supreme Court will on April 21 hear arguments in the suit challenging alleged discriminatory religious practices against Muslim students at Wesley Girls' Senior School.

A private legal practitioner, Shafic Kwabena Osman, sued the Ministry of Education and the Board of Governors of Wesley Girls' over constitutional violations of Muslim girls' student of the school.

Mr Osman, the plaintiff, filed the suit on December 24, 2024 and seeks to invoke the original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court under Articles 2 (1) (b) and 130 (1) (a) of the 1992 Constitution.

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The action challenges the school's alleged restrictions on Muslim students, including claims that they are barred from wearing the hijab, fasting during Ramadan, and observing other Islamic practices, actions the plaintiffs argue violate constitutional protections for religious freedom.

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In its response, the Attorney General, who represented the Ministry of Education, rejects the assertion that the school's policies are unlawful.

The AG argues that Wesley Girls' SHS, established and operated under the auspices of the Methodist Church of Ghana, is entitled to maintain rules consistent with its Methodist heritage and doctrines.

According to the AG, the school's faith-based identity grants it the authority to set standards of conduct and religious practice on campus, even when such rules restrict the expression of other faiths.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference has joined the case, underscoring the growing national importance of the dispute over religious practices in mission schools.

The Conference is participating in the case as an interested party through an amicus curiae brief aimed at assisting the court in addressing key constitutional and legal issues.

An affidavit supporting the brief was sworn by Most Rev. Joseph Kwaku Afrifah-Agyekum, Episcopal Bishop responsible for education in the Catholic Church in Ghana.

He said he had the mandate of the National Catholic Secretariat to represent the Church on education matters.

He explained that the Church's position was based on personal knowledge and consultations with legal counsel, and that the submission was made in good faith to support the court's deliberations.

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The Church's intervention reflects its long-standing role in Ghana's education sector, where mission schools continue to play a key role. It argued that the outcome of the case could have far-reaching implications for the governance of such institutions and their ability to maintain their religious identity within the public system.

A key document cited is the Memorandum of Understanding on Religious Tolerance in Schools, adopted on April 15, 2024, by government-assisted and private mission schools, which seeks to balance religious diversity with institutional values.

The case, involving the Board of Governors of Wesley Girls, the Ghana Education Service and the Attorney-General's Department, has drawn public attention.

The Supreme Court's ruling is expected to set an important precedent.