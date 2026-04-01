Ghana: Former A-G Godfred Dame Threatens to Sue Felix Ofosu Kwakye for Defamation

The immediate past Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, is threatening to sue the Minister of Government Communications, Mr Felix Kwakye Ofuso, for defamation.

He, therefore, issued a seven-day ultimatum to Mr Ofosu to retract and apologise to him (Dame) for claiming on Good Morning Ghana programme that Mr Dame as A-G failed to act on a report of illegal mining involving Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako.

This was contained in a letter copied The Ghanaian Times and signed by Mr Dame.

The letter was copied Metropolitan Television (Metro TV) where the alleged defamatory broadcasts was made and Moro Awudu, the host of Good Morning Ghana, and said to have been delivered to Mr Ofosu at the Jubilee House, Accra.

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Mr Dame holds that those statements uttered by Mr Fosu on Friday, October 10, 2025 were defamatory and malicious.

The former Attorney General indicated that as lawyer of 23 years at the Bar, he had carried out his duty with impeccable integrity and that Mr Ofosu's allegations, which were republished by various websites and media houses, sparked intense alarm and dismay in view of the seriousness of the subject matter and the deep implications for him.

Mr Dame noted that following the allegation made against him by Mr Ofosu, one Jonathan Asare, a Ghanaian private legal practitioner, filed a Right To Information (RTI) request to the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice to ascertain: when investigations into alleged illegal mining by Akonta Mining were concluded; when the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) presented a docket to the Attorney-General, and whether the CID presented any docket on Akonta Mining to the Attorney-General between 2022 and 2024.

He said in response to the RTI request signed by the designated Information Officer of the Ministry of Justice and Office of the Attorney-General, Lydia Attoh, delivered on December 22, 2025, the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice categorically indicated that the CID did not present any docket on the alleged mining activities of Akonta Mining Limited to the Office or to me between 2022 and 2024.

Further, he said the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice stated clearly that the docket on Akonta Mining, in relation to which Mr Ofosu spewed the untruthful allegations about him, was presented to the office only on September 15, 2025.