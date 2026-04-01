Ethiopia, Russia Cement Nuclear Energy Cooperation With New Strategic Roadmap

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedion Timothewos held talks today with Nikolay Spassky, Deputy Director General of Rosatom State Corporation, signaling deepening cooperation between Ethiopia and Russia in nuclear energy development.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Gedion emphasized that the longstanding historical ties between Ethiopia and Russia provide a strong foundation for advancing long-term strategic partnerships.

He also welcomed the progress made since the two countries signed a nuclear cooperation agreement in September, highlighting its importance for Ethiopia's future energy ambitions.

Spassky briefed the Minister on the recent signing of a Strategic Roadmap for Nuclear Energy Development, a key milestone that outlines practical steps for collaboration between the two nations.

The roadmap is designed to guide joint efforts in developing nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

Sandokan Debebe, Commissioner of the Ethiopian Nuclear Energy Commission, noted that discussions with the Russian delegation focused on concrete implementation strategies for the agreement reached last year.

He stressed the importance of translating commitments into actionable projects.

The Strategic Roadmap was officially signed on March 31, 2026, between the Ethiopian Nuclear Energy Commission and Rosatom.

The document provides a structured plan detailing the future direction of bilateral cooperation in nuclear energy development.

The agreement marks a significant step in Ethiopia's efforts to diversify its energy sources and strengthen international partnerships in advanced technologies.