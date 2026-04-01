Nigerian Govt Repatriates 1,230 Citizens From Niger

The federal government has repatriated 1,230 stranded Nigerians from the Republic of Niger, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

The ministry's spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr Ebienfa said the returnees arrived in two batches - 708 on March 23 and 522 on March 29.

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He said the evacuation, carried out in collaboration with relevant partners, including the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), underscored the government's commitment to the welfare of Nigerians abroad.

According to him, the returnees were received in Kano by a multi-agency team comprising officials of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, National Emergency Management Agency, Nigeria Immigration Service, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Others, he said, included representatives of the Kano State Emergency Management Agency, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Nigeria Police Force, the State Security Service, as well as officials of Kano and Katsina State governments.

Mr Ebienfa said the returnees were profiled on arrival and moved to the Immigration Training School, Kano, where they received temporary shelter and basic support.

"After the necessary procedures, the evacuees were discharged and reunited with their families," he said.

He added that the exercise reflected the government's proactive response to safeguard Nigerians abroad.

The spokesperson commended the government of Niger for its cooperation and urged Nigerians abroad to remain law-abiding and maintain contact with Nigerian missions.