Cote d'Ivoire: TotalEnergies Ci Net Profit Falls 3 Percent to 9.09b Xof in 2025

TotalEnergies Marketing Côte d'Ivoire (TTLC), the BRVM-listed fuel retailer and unit of TotalEnergies, posted a net profit of 9.09 billion XOF ($15.9 million) for the year ended December 31, 2025, a 3% drop from 9.37 billion XOF ($16.4 million) in 2024, according to accounts approved by the board on March 18, 2026.

Revenue fell 5% to 588.71 billion XOF ($1.03 billion) from 621.04 billion XOF ($1.09 billion) a year earlier. The company attributed the decline to the absence of high-margin one-off sales that lifted 2024 results and to lower dividend receipts. Operating profit, however, rose 18% to 12.33 billion XOF ($21.6 million), driven by tighter cost control and a leaner procurement structure, with merchandise purchase costs falling 7%. The financial result dropped sharply, which weighed on the bottom line.

The balance sheet contracted modestly year-on-year, with equity falling as a result of dividends paid during the year. Net treasury turned more negative, reflecting a shift in working capital and sustained capital expenditure on the station network. Operating cash flow fell from the prior year's level, though the company continued to invest in fixed assets at a pace roughly in line with recent years.

The board proposes a dividend of 10 billion XOF ($17.6 million) from a distributable profit of 12.64 billion XOF ($22.2 million), which includes a carryover from prior years. The accounts remain provisional, pending approval at the Annual General Meeting.

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For 2026, the company said it will continue investment in new stations, LPG, and lubricants -- three segments that carry higher margins than bulk fuel and are less exposed to regulated pump pricing.S

Key Takeaways

TotalEnergies Marketing Côte d'Ivoire operates in a downstream market where government price controls and fuel subsidies define the commercial environment. In 2024, the Ivorian government spent 843 billion XOF ($1.48 billion) on gasoline and diesel subsidies -- a figure that caps retail pump prices and directly limits the margin space available to fuel distributors regardless of their operational performance. The government cut fuel prices in April 2025, with unleaded gasoline down 20 XOF per litre and diesel dropping to 700 XOF per litre, moves designed to ease consumer costs but which compress per-litre margins further. Against that backdrop, the company's 18% rise in operating profit in 2025 -- achieved on lower revenue -- points to cost discipline rather than volume or price growth. The company has flagged new station openings, LPG, and lubricants as its investment priorities for 2026, all three of which carry higher margins than bulk fuel sales and are less exposed to regulated pump pricing. Ivory Coast's petroleum products market is projected to grow at over 10% by 2027, supported by urbanisation and rising vehicle ownership, which gives the retail network a structural demand tailwind even as per-unit margins stay constrained by policy.