Burkina Faso: Bank of Africa Burkina Faso Confirms to Pay Dividends On April 23

Bank of Africa Burkina Faso (BRVM: BOABF), a unit of Morocco's BMCE Group, will pay a net dividend of 397 XOF ($0.70) per share on April 23, 2026, for the 2025 financial year, the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières announced on March 31, 2026. The stock will trade ex-dividend from April 22, 2026. All pending orders in the trading system at that date will be cancelled.

The payout is down from 490 XOF per share paid for the 2024 financial year, a cut that reflects a 14% decline in net profit to 19.25 billion XOF ($33.8 million) in 2025 from 22.42 billion XOF ($39.4 million) a year earlier. The gross dividend declared stands at 19.97 billion XOF ($35.1 million), with the net figure arriving after deduction of the 12.5% withholding tax on securities income. Payment will be handled through BOA Capital Securities.

The profit decline was driven by a near-doubling of the bank's cost of risk to 8.35 billion XOF ($14.7 million) from 4.3 billion XOF ($7.5 million), as provisions for bad loans surged. Net banking income held broadly stable at 57.8 billion XOF ($101.5 million), and operating costs fell, but the provision charge eroded operating income to 22.18 billion XOF ($38.9 million) from 25.7 billion XOF ($45.1 million).

Because the dividend payout exceeds 2025 net profit, the bank drew on retained earnings to meet the distribution, reducing them from 10.1 billion XOF ($17.7 million) to 7.1 billion XOF ($12.5 million). The decision points to a policy of maintaining shareholder returns even as earnings come under pressure.

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The bank also shifted its balance sheet toward liquidity, cutting customer loans by nearly 20% while quadrupling interbank assets -- a posture that signals caution rather than growth.

Key Takeaways

BOA Burkina Faso's results and the reduced dividend are a direct product of the country's political and security deterioration. Burkina Faso has been under military rule since a 2022 coup, and the government of Captain Ibrahim Traoré has failed to contain a jihadist insurgency that now disrupts or controls more than 30% of national territory. Businesses in affected areas cannot operate normally, collateral loses value, and loan repayment becomes uncertain -- all of which feeds directly into a bank's cost of risk. The country also withdrew from ECOWAS in January 2025, cutting itself off from a regional trade and economic bloc that underpins monetary stability across West Africa, and joined the Confederation of Sahel States alongside Mali and Niger, a grouping with limited financial resources. The IMF has flagged high borrowing costs and shrinking access to concessional financing as risks for the country. Against that backdrop, BOA Burkina Faso's decision to lend less and provision more is a measured response to an operating environment that has grown harder to predict, and the dividend cut -- however modest -- signals that the trade-off between shareholder returns and balance sheet resilience is becoming harder to manage.