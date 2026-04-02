West Africa: Prolonged Ban On Journalist From Parliament Concerning, MFWA Calls for Reinstatement

press release

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) is concerned about the continued ban on journalist Melvin Mansaray, which has now lasted for over a year. Mansaray was indefinitely barred from accessing Parliament on January 10, 2025, by Speaker Rt. Hon. Segepoh Solomon Thomas over allegations of "insulting conduct," including claims that he described Members of Parliament as "useless" and accused the Speaker of rigging a parliamentary election.

More than a year later, the ban remains in force, with significant professional and personal consequences for the journalist. In an interview on Epic Radio published on January 12, 2026, Mansaray said the restriction had a severe psychological impact, causing stress, sleeplessness, and depression. Professionally, he was removed from his role as a parliamentary correspondent and reassigned to other programmes, limiting his ability to report on legislative affairs.

Mansaray also reported financial losses linked to the ban. He said his income from parliamentary-related assignments ceased, a research contract with a Japanese university was terminated, and his participation in regional engagements, including ECOWAS-related activities, was halted. His role within the African Parliamentary Network was similarly affected due to his absence from Parliament.

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According to Mansaray, he submitted a detailed response to the parliamentary ethics committee, including an apology. However, he claims the committee did not fully consider the submission and instead directed him to issue public apologies both on social media and before Parliament. Efforts by public officials, including the Chief Minister and the Minister of Information and Civic Education, as well as some Members of Parliament, have reportedly failed to resolve the matter.

Media bodies, including the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists and the African Parliamentary Press Network, have criticised the ban as excessive and harmful to press freedom. Despite these interventions, the restriction remains in place.

The Media Foundation for West Africa considers the prolonged and indefinite nature of the ban disproportionate. The MFWA calls on Sierra Leone's Speaker of Parliament to lift the restriction and ensure that any disciplinary measures against journalists are fair, time-bound, and consistent with the principles of press freedom and accountability.