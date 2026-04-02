Nigeria: Dangote Cement Targets Green Future With Tree Planting Initiative

The Transport Unit of Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana, has launched tree-planting campaign and seedling distribution to mark the 2026 International Day of Forests.

The initiative, which saw the planting of hundreds of trees and the distribution of seedlings to 13 local schools, aligned with this year's global theme, 'Forests and Economies,' highlighting the critical link between environmental health and economic stability.

Speaking on behalf of divisional director of Transport (DDT), Hemant Rana, assistant divisional director Abdullahi Aliyu emphasised that the exercise was a symbolic gesture and a practical intervention against deforestation.

By involving local schools, the company said it aimed to instill a culture of environmental stewardship in the younger generation, ensuring long-term conservation efforts are led by the community.

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"Forests play a vital role in regulating our climate, supporting biodiversity, and providing essential resources for humans. When we plant trees, we plant hope for cleaner air, a better climate, and a more sustainable future", Aliyu said.

Sustainability Lead for Dangote Cement Transport Nigeria, Olumide Balogun, described forests as essential life-support systems rather than mere collections of timber.

He noted their indispensable role in regulating rainfall, improving air quality, and preventing soil erosion.

"We are renewing our commitment to expand this effort. We will work closely with our communities to ensure their survival and impact," Balogun said.

Admin manager at the Transport's Post-Trip Inspection Unit, Marcos-Akuso Daniel noted that the event served as a reaffirmation of the company's mission to deepen community participation in climate action.