Liberia: Tweah, Colleagues' Trial Suspended Amid Jurors' Complaints

The high-profile economic sabotage trial involving former Minister of Finance and Development Planning Samuel D. Tweah Jr. and his co-defendants was temporarily suspended on Wednesday following complaints from jurors about health challenges and unmet financial commitments.

Presiding Judge Osuma Feika of Criminal Court "C" ordered the suspension after one juror reportedly fell ill and was taken to an undisclosed medical facility for examination and treatment. The decision followed complaints raised during proceedings on Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

According to information presented in court, jurors complained of frequent use of the latrine and changes in physical condition, prompting concerns about their health. In addition, several jurors expressed frustration over financial hardships resulting from their prolonged sequestration.

The jurors told the court they have been unable to meet basic family obligations, including payment of their children's school fees. They noted that the grace period granted by schools had expired and their children were at risk of being sent home. They also complained of limited communication with their families, leaving them unaware of pressing domestic issues.

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Reports indicate that jurors were promised a daily allowance of US$34 along with three meals per day. However, the jurors alleged that these benefits have not been consistently provided since the trial began, prompting them to raise the issue before the court. Some jurors also cited emerging medical complications.

When the matter was brought to the judge's attention, Judge Feika ordered the courtroom cleared so he could privately engage the jurors. Although reporters were asked to step outside, observers said the jurors' concerns were evident through their body language and audible complaints.

The case is expected to resume on Thursday, April 2, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.