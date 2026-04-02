Liberia: LNRCS Struggles to Respond to Growing Disaster Toll

The Liberia National Red Cross Society (LNRCS) is seeking US$50,000 to respond to ongoing disaster situations across parts of the country, particularly in Lofa and Rivercess Counties.

Amid growing donor fatigue, addressing disaster-related emergencies has become increasingly challenging for the institution. This situation is further compounded by a significant reduction in government subsidy, from US$300,000 to US$40,000 in the 2026 national budget.

According to the Act establishing the LNRCS, government support is mandated under Chapter 3.7 of the organization's legal framework.

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Speaking on OK FM, the Secretary General of LNRCS, Gregory Blamo, revealed that the organization has already recorded over 1,400 disaster victims, emphasizing that volunteers remain actively deployed in affected communities. He suggested that the number of victims is likely to increase.

Blamo further noted that the LNRCS continues to collaborate closely with the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) and the Ministry of Local Government, institutions with related mandates.

However, he stressed the urgent need for funding to adequately respond to the plight of affected Liberians.

Commenting on the issue, Liberia's Minister of Internal Affairs, Francis Sakila Nyumalin, disclosed that he previously engaged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to secure approximately US$730,000 in funding last year for disaster-related projects through the LNRCS.

He indicated that the government is aware of the organization's external funding, which partly influenced the reduction in its budget allocation.

Therefore, Minister Nyumalin encouraged the LNRCS to work with the NDMA and engage the Ministry of Local Government and the chair of the board

to address the current funding gap.

Also speaking on the matter, the Executive Director of the NDMA, Ansu V. S. Dulleh, reaffirmed the agency's collaboration with the LNRCS, particularly in early warning initiatives.

He described the LNRCS as a key pillar in anticipatory disaster management efforts across the country.

Statistics recorded between 2025 and early 2026 revealed multiple disasters, including floods, storms, and heavy rainfall. These incidents have claimed over 250 lives and displaced thousands nationwide, highlighting the increasing frequency and severity of disasters in Liberia.