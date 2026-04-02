Liberia: Barbu Urges World Body to Boost Support for Liberia's War Crimes Court

The Executive Director of the Office for the Establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court for Liberia, Dr. Cllr. Jallah A. Barbu has renewed his call for robust international support in Liberia's quest to establish a War and Economic Crimes Court.

Dr. Barbu made the appeal during a strong delivery at the 15th anniversary of the Justice and Corrections Standing Capacity (JCSC).

Delivering remarks via a virtual platform on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, he urged the JCSC to deepen its intervention in Liberia's justice reform process.

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"At this stage, we need the JCSC's intervention in significant ways," Dr. Barbu stated.

He outlined key areas of support, including the rapid deployment of multidisciplinary teams, flexible and demand-driven assistance, and efforts to bridge global expertise with Liberia's local realities.

Dr. Barbu stressed that the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court (WECC) goes beyond Liberia's borders, framing it as part of a global commitment to accountability, justice, and the rule of law.

He noted that Liberia's progress demonstrates the continued relevance of the JCSC's mission, particularly in post-conflict environments.

The appeal comes at a critical moment in Liberia's accountability journey, as the country transitions from years of recommendations -- including those from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission -- to concrete implementation efforts.

Dr. Barbu acknowledged past contributions from international partners, particularly technical support missions that have helped shape institutional planning and operational readiness. However, he emphasized that more sustained and coordinated intervention is needed moving forward.

He further called on the JCSC to act as both a technical partner and a catalyst for improved coordination among international actors supporting Liberia's justice sector.

"As the JCSC commemorates 15 years of impactful global service, Liberia stands as evidence of the importance of its work," he said.

The establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court is widely regarded as a defining step in addressing impunity linked to Liberia's civil war and strengthening long-term rule of law in the country.