Liberia: Cocoa Changing Lives but Destroying Grand Gedeh's Largest Forest

BOUNDARY TOWN — Lawrence Koolor woke up one cool morning, his face beaming with a smile and joy pouring out of his heart. Koolor's dream became a reality late last year when he moved his family into his new house. He had lived in his uncle's house for decades.

Koolor built his home out of money he received from Burkinabé cocoa farmers he hosts in Konobo. His house--part-mud, part-concrete with metal roofs-- stands out among huts with thatched roofs in Boundary, a town on the border between the Konobo and Tchien Districts in Grand Gedeh County.

"I felt so happy that day for me to go and live in my own house at that time," recalls Koolor. "That was a complete relief for my family to [move from one bedroom] to a whole house."

Koolor is one of several residents of Konobo, who, along with their Burkinabé guests, have encroached on Grand Gedeh's largest remaining rainforest. Townspeople in Konobo say the arrival of Burkinabé cocoa farmers in their communities has transformed their lives.

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Konobo has 390,000 hectares of natural forest, according to Global Forest Watch, an application that tracks deforestation. Gbarzon and Tchein Districts are second to Konobo District in Grand Gedeh County, with higher rainforest, 360,000 hectares each.

Burkinabés likely started migrating into Liberia from the neighboring Ivory Coast in 2014 in search of cocoa farmlands. The Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) has profiled 55,000 Burkinabés in southeast Liberia, 48,000 in Grand Gedeh. Burkinabés, also known as "Mossi," have agreements with locals in which they provide investment and labor, while the locals provide land.

"The cocoa business that came here is helping to take us from zero to hero," says Alice Doe, who hosts six Burkinabé migrant workers in Boundary Town.

"Before, we could not get a dime to buy a sheet of zinc. But for now, that story has changed, because before the Burkinabés enter your [forest], they give you [money]," adds Doe.

Interviews and reporters' observations show Konobo District--a low-income community of 26,588 people--is transforming in several ways. People are earning income from cocoa that they have never earned in their lives. New houses are being built, and one resident is sponsoring his son's studies in Spain.

Cocoa farming might be transforming lives in Konobo, but it is wiping out the district's forest. To plant cocoa, Burkinabés burn down the forest. Reporters saw trees losing their foliage, gradually morphing into woody skeletons.

Between 2002 and 2024, Konobo lost 9,300 hectares of primary forest. A 2024 study found that 15 percent of Liberia's deforestation is linked to cocoa cultivation. Then, last November, the London-based Global Witness linked top European chocolate makers to deforestation in Liberia.

'Under threat'

Satellite imagery confirms that cocoa farmers are encroaching on the Konobo Community Forest, a 49,625-hectare woodland meant for logging. Konobo and the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) signed an agreement in 2020 to co-manage logging activities with the regulator. The agreement outlaws farming in the community forest.

And that is exactly the case. Drone shots show cocoa pods sprouting amid decaying trees and cultivated forests.

"When the Burkinabés enter the forest, they burn all the trees...," says Beyan Woi, FDA's regional manager in Grand Gedeh. "Most of [those] community forests that people wanted to do logging and conservation in are under threat by Burkinabés."

Woi says the FDA has made efforts to curtail encroachment on forests in the southeast, including prosecution.

Wulu Gaye, the chief officer of Konobo Community Forest, echoes Woi's comments. The encroachment is the biggest challenge Gaye, who was recently elected, faces.

"As we speak, the forest is not well protected. There are illegal farmers farming in the forest," says Gaye.

Burkinabés-hosts in Konobo deny farming in the community forest, claiming the farmland was their private property.

"I have more than 20 Burkinabés working for me on more than a-kilo-hectare of our farmland here in Boundary Town," said Dennis Jakar, a classroom teacher and a resident of Boundary Town. Jakar claimed he is using ancestral land for his cocoa farm.

The DayLight could not independently verify Jakar's and other townspeople's comments due to the distances to the farms and the security of the reporters. Furthermore, the newspaper could not identify the owners of the farms the drone captured.

However, farmers hosting the Burkinabés say people are farming in the community forest because logging has failed them. Their position is a reference to an inactive logging agreement locals have.

In May 2021, Konobo and Horizon Logging Limited, a Monrovia-based firm, signed a contract. Horizon agreed to construct health facilities, handpumps, and latrines in the affected communities in addition to land rental and harvesting fees. The company failed to carry out the projects, leaving behind unpaid debts and abandoned logs. Horizon did not respond to queries for comment on the contract.

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The contract's failure is visible throughout Konobo. Several logs are abandoned in Boundary Town, behind a clinic and at other locations. Locals drink from creeks, and there are no public latrines.

"They (Horizon) lied to us; so, we were left with no other option but to put Burkinabés in the concession area to [farm for us]," says ChristianMenyeah, a Konobo resident, who hosts three Burkinabé migrants.

"The money we are now getting from cocoa farming is plenty and quicker than what a logging company would give us," adds Bill Yallah, a host of dozens of Burkinabés migrants.

Gaye, Konobo's chief officer, says his leadership is working with county authorities to remove the encroachers from the community forest.

Gaye says, "Well, all the local authorities [bought] the idea that there's a need that we remove the illegal farmers..."

This story was a production of the Community of Forest and Environmental Journalists of Liberia (CoFEJ). It first appeared in The DayLight, and now here as part of an editorial collaboration.