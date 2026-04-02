Liberia's Blue Economy Vision Gains Global Backing

Delegates from more than 15 countries have thrown their weight behind an ambitious plan to reposition Liberia's fisheries sector, closing out the National Fisheries Investment Conference 2026 with a unified call for reform, investment, and execution.

Held over two days at the Farmington Hotel, the conference gathered an unlikely but necessary coalition -- government officials, development partners, private investors, academics, and fishing communities -- under the theme, "Unlocking the Blue Horizon: The Future of Fisheries and the Blue Economy." By the time proceedings ended on March 31, the message was clear: Liberia's waters hold promise but promise alone will not deliver growth.

In a communiqué adopted at the close of the conference, participants emphasized that Liberia's fisheries and blue economy hold significant potential to drive economic transformation, improve food security, and create jobs, but remain constrained by structural challenges.

Those constraints were not abstract. Delegates pointed to familiar but persistent gaps -- limited fisheries data, too few trained scientists, and the absence of a dedicated national research institution -- weak links that continue to undermine both planning and productivity.

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Institutional disconnects also came under scrutiny. The uneasy overlap between the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority and the Catch Monitoring Authority, coupled with weak enforcement of existing policies, was flagged as a major impediment to progress.

Participants warned that without urgent reforms, these constraints would continue to undermine Liberia's ability to sustainably manage its marine resources and attract investment.

At the heart of the proposed transformation is a shift toward evidence-based governance. Delegates urged immediate investment in fisheries data systems, stronger scientific collaboration, and the use of digital and satellite technologies to monitor fishing activities and combat illegal practices -- an acknowledgment that what cannot be measured cannot be managed.

But even the best policies, the communiqué noted, are only as strong as their enforcement. The communiqué also stressed the need for robust enforcement mechanisms, noting that policy formulation without implementation remains a critical weakness in the sector.

For government, the recommendations were direct and time bound. The Government of Liberia was called upon to demonstrate sustained political will by increasing budgetary allocations to the sector and finalizing a National Blue Economy Strategy within 12 months.

Participants also prioritized strengthening the capacity and mandate of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority, alongside the establishment of a national fisheries data management center--an institutional backbone for long-term planning.

Beyond governance, the conference leaned heavily into investment as the engine of change. Delegates, and participants recommended new legislation to enable public-private partnerships, blue bonds, and other financing instruments to attract investment.

The private sector, in particular, was urged to move from the margins to the center of the fisheries value chain. The conference identified aquaculture, fish processing, and cold chain infrastructure as key investment opportunities. Delegates encouraged private sector actors to bring capital, innovation, and technology into the fisheries value chain, particularly through public-private partnerships.

Reducing reliance on imported fish feed through local production, and expanding joint ventures with international investors, were also highlighted as practical steps to boost productivity and retain value within the economy.

One of the most forward-looking proposals to emerge was the idea of a sovereign "Blue Bond" -- a financing instrument that could unlock capital for infrastructure, conservation, and community development. Participants noted that a well-financed blue economy could significantly boost GDP, create employment, and stimulate industrial growth across related sectors.

The human element was not lost in the broader economic vision. The communiqué underscored the importance of building human capacity, calling on universities to introduce practical, field-based fisheries programs and strengthen collaboration with government and industry.

Gender inclusion also featured prominently, with stakeholders advocating targeted support for women in fish processing and trade to reduce post-harvest losses and expand economic opportunities.

The conference's calls to action were wide-ranging but pointed: government must strengthen governance, funding, and policy implementation; the private sector must invest in infrastructure and value chains; academic institutions must align research with industry needs; fishing communities must support sustainable practices; and development partners must continue providing technical and financial assistance -- anchored by a unified commitment to delivery.

In closing of their declaration, participants reaffirmed a collective commitment to transforming Liberia's fisheries sector into a sustainable and economically vibrant pillar of national development.

They called for immediate, coordinated action to translate the conference's recommendations into tangible results, emphasizing that the success of Liberia's blue economy will depend on sustained collaboration among all stakeholders.

The communiqué was adopted by consensus at the close of the conference in Margibi County.

Running parallel to the conference outcomes is the Liberia Blue Economy Investment Roadmap, a broader framework aligned with the government's ARREST Agenda (2025-2029), which sets its sights on transforming the maritime sector by 2030.

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The roadmap extends beyond fisheries, prioritizing maritime transport, blue energy, tourism, conservation, and capacity building. Within fisheries and aquaculture, immediate actions focus on combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, strengthening Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) monitoring, and expanding aquaculture to reduce fish imports.

Maritime development plans include expanding port infrastructure in Monrovia and other coastal areas to curb illegal transshipment and improve logistics, while the promotion of renewable blue energy and sustainable aquatic tourism reflects a broader push for environmental sustainability.

Yet, as delegates acknowledged throughout the conference, the real test lies ahead. Effective implementation depends on robust coordination among government, private sector, and international partners, alongside closing financing gaps and addressing institutional fragmentation.

With growing international interest and plans for a formal launch, the roadmap positions Liberia to compete in the regional blue economy. Whether that ambition translates into measurable gains will depend not on the strength of the communiqué -- but on the discipline to act on it.