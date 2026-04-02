Liberia: Rodney Sieh Urges National Apology Over Murder of Former Leaders, Warns Liberia Is Repeating the Errors That Fueled Conflict

Monrovia — Rodney Sieh, Managing Editor of FrontPageAfrica, is calling for a national reckoning with Liberia's past, warning that the country continues to repeat governance failures that once plunged it into conflict.

Speaking in an interview on OKAY FM with broadcaster Clarence Jackson, Sieh stressed the need for reconciliation, accountability, and a break from what he described as a cycle of political mistakes and sycophancy.

He pointed to the killings of former presidents William R. Tolbert Jr. and Samuel Doe as "unnecessary mistakes" that continue to cast a shadow over the nation's political culture.

"There was no reason to kill Tolbert. There was no reason to kill anyone for power in Liberia," Sieh said. "Everyone who comes to power does exactly the same thing, even worse... and we're not learning from anything."

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Journalism and Accountability

Sieh, a prominent investigative journalist, reflected on the challenges of operating an independent newsroom in Liberia, particularly during the administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. He said his commitment to journalism is rooted in the country's history of weak checks and balances.

"This country went to war because there was no system of checks and balance," he said. "The media was not free to report... so this is our way of giving back by reporting issues that would otherwise go uncovered."

Despite facing imprisonment and intimidation, Sieh emphasized that bold and persistent journalism remains essential in holding power to account.

Call for National Healing

Sieh argued that Liberia's political culture has changed little since the civil war years, with patterns of division, repression, and mistrust persisting across administrations.

He proposed a "national week of healing," urging the Liberia Council of Churches, particularly through Reverend Kortu Brown, to lead reconciliation efforts. This, he said, should include formal apologies to the families of past leaders, including William R. Tolbert Jr., Samuel Doe, and Charles Taylor.

"We need reconciliation and an apology," Sieh stressed, noting that unresolved grievances continue to undermine national unity.

Warning Over Political Tensions

Sieh also weighed in on the treatment of Montserrado County District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah, a frequent government critic. He cautioned that efforts to sideline the outspoken lawmaker could backfire and distract from governance priorities.

"Say what you want about Yekeh Kolubah, but he has not changed," Sieh said, warning that suppressing dissent could fuel protests and shift attention away from government achievements.

Progress Overshadowed

While acknowledging progress in sectors such as healthcare--highlighting improvements at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center--Sieh said such gains are being overshadowed by political infighting and vendettas.

"If positive things are happening, but you're focused on settling scores, it becomes difficult for people to take those achievements seriously," he noted.

'Cycle of Sycophancy'

Sieh blamed much of the dysfunction on entrenched political sycophancy, with officials prioritizing loyalty displays over effective governance.

"It's happening from government to government," he said. "People are trying to prove loyalty to the president instead of focusing on doing their jobs."

He warned that internal rivalries among officials seeking attention and favor are undermining stability within government.

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Fragile Future

Sieh cautioned that Liberia cannot rely on external support in the event of renewed instability, noting that traditional partners such as the United States and European countries are increasingly preoccupied with their own challenges.

"No one is going to come to our aid if we don't put ourselves in order," he said.

Lessons Unlearned

Concluding, Sieh warned that Liberia risks repeating its darkest chapters if it fails to learn from history.

"Leaders promise change, but they repeat old mistakes," he said. "We need healing, reconciliation, and a reawakening of our country."

He added that the government's tendency to "take two steps forward and one step back" continues to undermine progress and public confidence in leadership.