Ghana Drops in Latest FIFA Rankings

GHANA dropped two places to 74th position in the latest FIFA global rankings released yesterday. The drop also saw the Black Stars' position on the African continent affected.

The Black Stars will regroup for final brush-up friendlies against Mexico on May 22 before taking on Wales on June 2.

The latest drop follows a disappointing March pre-World Cup friendlies, which saw the Black Stars suffer back-to-back defeats: a 5-1 thrashing by Das Team of Austria and a 2-1 loss to the Die Mannschaft of Germany.

The current ranking sees Ghana as the lowest-ranked side in Group L for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament, which has group opponents England ranked fourth, Croatia 11th, and Panama ranked 33rd.

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Despite the drop on the global stage, the four-time African champions still maintained the 14th position on the African continent.

Ghana will kick off the World Cup campaign against Panama on June 18 at BMO Field, Toronto, Canada, face England at Boston Stadium five days later, before concluding the group phase fixtures against Croatia on June 28 at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.