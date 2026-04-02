Ghana: Excavator Operator, Apprentice Remanded Over Alleged Theft

THE Toase District Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality has remanded an excavator operator and his apprentice into police custody for allegedly stealing an excavator control board.

The accused, Solomon Arthur and Samuel Awotwe, had their pleas not taken and are expected to reappear before the court on April 14, 2026.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Frank Acheampong, prosecuting, told the court, presided over by Mr Robert Addo, that the complainant, Rockson Teyeh, is a mechanic residing at Atwima Twedie, while the accused persons reside at Anwia-Nkwanta near Obuasi.

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He said in May 2025, the complainant entrusted his excavator to the accused persons.

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According to the prosecution, a witness later rented the machine earlier this year.

ASP Acheampong said on March 20, 2026, Arthur informed the complainant of a fault on the excavator, prompting him to arrange for a repairer.

However, instead of personally opening the machine for the mechanic, Arthur allegedly asked his apprentice to do so.

The prosecution said the following day, when the mechanic and the apprentice went to the site, the mechanic detected that the excavator's control board, valued at GH¢300,000, had been stolen and informed the apprentice.

After inspecting the machine and detecting no signs of forced entry or damage, the mechanic suspected that the apprentice, who had access to the key, might have removed the control board and subsequently informed the complainant.