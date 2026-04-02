Ghana: Contempt of Court - Nii Sempe Signs 12-Month Bond of Good Behaviour

THE High Court in Accra has ordered Nii Adote Otintor II, Sempe Mantse, to sign a 12-month bond to be of good behaviour following a contempt application brought against him by Nii Kojo Danso II, Chief of Dansoman.

The ruling, was delivered after it found out that remarks made by Nii Adote Otintor II during a pre-Homowo health walk last year were deliberately targeted at denigrating the court and also constituted an attack on Nii Kojo Danso II, his family and stool.

According to the court, the statements were made willfully and were intended to demonstrate that despite the applicant securing a favourable judgment from a court of competent jurisdiction, any attempt to enjoy the benefits of it thereof would be restricted to his residence and not extend to the land adjudged to belong to him.

The court held that such conduct amounted to interference with the administration of justice.

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It further noted that the remarks were made at an event organised in memory of a late Sempe Chief of Staff, and questioned their relevance to either the Homowo festival or the purpose of the memorial.

The court again observed that the tenor of the speech was directed at the applicant for exercising his constitutional right to seek redress in court.

It emphasised that attacking and maligning the applicant, his family and stool sent a defiant message to others who might seek legal resolution in disputes involving the respondent, particularly in matters relating to lands claimed as Sempe lands.

The court noted that the conduct of the Sempe Mantse constituted a clear case of interference with the due administration of justice and should have known better.