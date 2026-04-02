Nigeria: Nile University of Nigeria Wins 2026 Bullet Energy Basketball Tournament

Nile University of Nigeria's basketball team, the Nile Spartans, has emerged champions of the 2026 Bullet Energy Drink Invitational Tournament after a thrilling victory over the ABU Kings of Ahmadu Bello University.

The highly competitive final, held at the Ahmadu Bello University Basketball Centre in Zaria, Kaduna State, saw the Nile Spartans deliver an outstanding performance to defeat their hosts and secure the championship title, along with the tournament's grand trophy and cash prize.

The week-long invitational tournament, which commenced on Saturday, March 18 and concluded on Sunday, March 26, 2026, featured top university and institutional teams competing in a round-robin playoff format. Both finalists, Nile Spartans and ABU Kings, advanced to the final after impressive victories over Kaduna State University and the Airforce Institute of Technology teams, respectively.

Nile University's victory further reinforces its growing reputation as a powerhouse in university basketball competitions. The institution remains the only university team competing in the Nigerian Basketball Premier League (NBBF), having made its debut in the 2023 season. The Spartans have continued to build on this momentum, notably securing a gold medal at the 2025 Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) tournament.

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L-R: Nile University VC, Prof. Dilli Dogo, FNAMed,DFMC, and Capt. Umar Garba, Nile Spartans, during trophy presentation after the team's return from the Bullet tournament 2026

Speaking on the team's latest achievement, the Vice-Chancellor of Nile University of Nigeria, Professor Dilli Dogo,FNAMed commended the players for their dedication, resilience, and exemplary performance.

"This remarkable victory by the Nile Spartans reflects our unwavering commitment to developing well-rounded students who excel not only academically but also in sports and leadership. We are immensely proud of the team for consistently raising the bar of excellence and representing the University with distinction."

The victory reflects Nile University's broader vision of delivering a well-rounded student experience, one that blends academic excellence with opportunities for talent development, innovation, and global competitiveness.

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About Nile University of Nigeria

Nile University of Nigeria is a private multidisciplinary university established in 2009 and located in Abuja, Nigeria. Nile University is committed to building future generations of professionals and leaders who can thrive and positively impact society by leveraging academic innovation, state-of-the-art facilities, and a talented team of faculty and staff. The university currently has eight faculties (Health Sciences, Law, Engineering, Computing, Science, Arts & Social Sciences, Management Sciences, Environmental Sciences) and a School of Postgraduate Studies offering over 40 undergraduate programmes and more than 50 postgraduate programmes. Nile University is owned by Honoris United Universities, the first and largest pan-African private higher education with 16 institutions across 10 African countries.

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About Honoris United Universities

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For Media Information

Abel Kure

Senior Corporate Communications & PR Officer

Nile University of Nigeria.