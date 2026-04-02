Nigeria: 2026 Sportsville Awards Holds April Three in Lagos

The sixth edition of the Sportsville Special Recognition Awards will hold tomorrow, April 3, 2026 in Lagos, bringing together top sports stakeholders across Nigeria to celebrate excellence in the sector.

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Lagos Country Club, with the founder of Brila Media Group, Dr. Larry Izamoje, set to chair the ceremony.

Organisers disclosed that several prominent personalities have already arrived in Lagos for the occasion. Among them are former Sports Minister and current Special Adviser to the President, Hon. Sunday Dare; Dr. Danladi Bako; Dr. Amos Adamu; Chief Segun Odegbami; and the Managing Director of LAPO, Dr. Godwin Ehigiamusoe.

Also expected are the Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, who will lead a delegation of NSC officials; the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau; Coach Fanny Amun; NOC scribe Tunde Popoola; and Olympians Prince Henry Amike and Olumide Oyedeji.

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Other notable attendees include former Marketing Director of Coca-Cola Nigeria Ltd, Idoreyin Enag; HOTSPOT Group President, Taye Ige; Mitchel Obi of MasterSports International; and the initiator of Lagos Women Run, Tayo Popoola.

The guest list also features SuperSports General Manager, Chief Felix Awogu; Charles Anazodo; Dr. Kweku Tandoh; Efiong Nyong; Lagos All Stars President, Mojeed Adegbindin; and Ayodeji Omotoyinbo.

Former internationals such as Waidi Akanni, Friday Ekpo, Wasiu Ipaye, Loveday Omoniyi and Sarah Igunbor are equally expected to grace the ceremony.

Speaking ahead of the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Sportsville Communication Services Limited, Frank Ilaboya, expressed optimism about another successful outing.

"The annual Sportsville Award has become a gathering of the crème de la crème of sports personalities in Nigeria and this is exactly what we are expecting tomorrow night.

"The award committee headed by Harry Iwuala and we the organizers have been fine-tuning details, and we trust God to crown our efforts with success.

"This is our 6th edition, and we are ready to leverage on our past experiences to deliver an award ceremony that will meet international standards.

"With the quality of guests on ground for this event, it promises to be another great night of celebration," Mr Ilaboya added.