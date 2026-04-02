Ghana: President Assents to 5 New Bills

President John Dramani Mahama has assented to give new bills to augment existing ones in the areas of governance, education, and the economy.

They are Security and Intelligence Agencies Act, 2026, the University of Engineering and Agricultural Sciences Act, 2026, which establishes a new university in the Eastern Region, and the third, an amendment to the Growth and Sustainability Levy Act.

The rest are the Ghana Education Regulatory Bodies Amendment Act, and the Ghana Deposit Protection Amendment Act.

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Penning his signature to the bills in his office at the Presidency in Accra yesterday, each of the new would address key areas of governance, education, and the economy.

He explained that the Security and Intelligence Agencies Act, 2026, removes the Office of the Minister of National Security and gives the President the exibility to assign oversight of security agencies to any designated minister.

"The Act also restores the name of the National Intelligence Bureau back to the Bureau of National Intelligence, bringing back the familiar BNI designation and addressing public confusion," he said.

On the University of Engineering and Agricultural Sciences Act, 2026, President Mahama stated that the institution would operate with three campuses: a main campus at Bunso, a second campus at Ohawu, and a third campus at Akyirensua in the Ahafo Region.

He said the amendment to the Growth and Sustainability Levy Act, would see to the reduction of levy on mining companies from 3 per cent back to 1 per cent.

"This adjustment follows the introduction of a sliding scale for royalties, ensuring a more balanced approach to revenue generation," he noted.

According to him, the Ghana Education Regulatory Bodies Amendment Act removes the requirement for universities to obtain charters under the previous framework.

The Ghana Deposit Protection Amendment Act, an optimistic Mahama revealed that it would strengthen the framework for protecting deposits held by the public in banks and financial institutions.