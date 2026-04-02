Ghana: IMCC Engages Health Ministry to Revive Health Sector Devolution

The Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee (IMCC) on Decentralisation has initiated discussions with the Ministry of Health to revive Ghana's long-standing health sector devolution agenda.

The meeting, held on Tuesday, forms part of renewed efforts under the National Decentralisation Policy and Strategy (2026-2030) to harmonise laws and devolve key sectors, including health, to improve service delivery in Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

It also reflects a key commitment under the government's "Resetting Ghana" agenda, as outlined in its manifesto and championed by H.E. President John Dramani Mahama.

Dr Hoedoafia recalled that between 2015 and 2016, extensive consultations were held to devolve health services under the leadership of President Mahama. Unfortunately, the process could not be completed before the end of the administration.

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He stressed that health and education remain the most critical services affecting citizens at the local level, and therefore decision-making authority should be placed closer to the people.

"Where decisions and issues affect people the most is where decisions about those services should be made," he emphasised.

He further highlighted that local governments already commit substantial resources to health and education, especially through CHPS compounds and community-level interventions, making a strong case for granting them greater control over service delivery and decision-making.

Referencing Article 35(6)(d) of the 1992 Constitution, he underlined the national obligation to decentralise financial authority to districts and regions to drive local development.

Dr Hoedoafia noted that Ghana has already established a strong legal basis for decentralisation through the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936). However, he pointed out that key sector-specific laws, particularly the law governing health, must be reviewed to align with the devolution agenda. This includes amending existing legislation to empower local structures to function effectively once responsibilities are transferred.

· Mr Akandoh (middle) flanked on the right by Prof. Ahwoi and Dr Hoedoafia (third from left) and other officials after the meeting

To advance this agenda, he revealed that a Legislative Review Committee has been established, chaired by the eminent Prof. Ahwoi, to oversee reforms across sectors, with the health sector now a top priority.

In his response, the Minister for Health, Mr Mintah Akandoh, welcomed the initiative and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the President's decentralisation agenda.

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He disclosed that the Ministry had already begun implementing elements of decentralisation, particularly in the recruitment of health professionals.

"We are moving recruitment to the district level. Instead of centralised interviewing and posting, interview panels are being constituted at the district level. This ensures that those who apply are more likely to accept postings within those areas," he said.

The Minister described the IMCC's proposal as "a fantastic concept" and pledged the Ministry's full participation in achieving the broader vision of decentralised governance, especially in primary healthcare provision.

As a key outcome of the meeting, both institutions agreed to constitute a 12-member technical committee comprising representatives from the IMCC Secretariat, the Ministry of Health, and its agencies.

The committee has been tasked with developing a draft bill to support the devolution of the health sector, with a target of completing and submitting it to Cabinet by December 2026.

Also present at the meeting were Prof. Kwamina Ahwoi, Chairman of the IMCC Legislative Review Committee; the Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, Mr Desmond Boateng; and other senior officials from both institutions.