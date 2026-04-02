Ghana: COTA Calls for Peace, Unity in Teshie

The Coalition of Teshie Associations (COTA) has called for peace, unity, and youth empowerment in the Teshie community, while pledging to address leadership disputes and social vices affecting residents.

The community-based group said its initiatives were aimed at fostering cooperation among the five quarters that make up Teshie, namely Kle Musum, Lenshie, Agbawe, Krobo, and Gbugbla, and creating opportunities for development within the area.

The call was made during a unity walk organised by the group on Saturday in Accra, sponsored by the Chief Executive Officer of Laboma Beach Resort, Dr Albert Tetteh-Kwarshie-Botchway.

More than 2,000 participants walked through principal streets of Teshie from the resort, calling for peace and unity while highlighting the need for harmony to drive development.

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Addressing the gathering, Dr Tetteh-Kwarshie-Botchway said peace among the youth was key to development and improved social interventions. He said activities had been planned to promote unity ahead of the Homowo Festival, including games, sports, and weekly peace messages.

He added that suggestion boxes, a hotline, and social media platforms would allow residents to submit concerns.

The Chairman of COTA, Alfred Amarh-Lienks, said the body was formed to promote unity, development, and job opportunities for the youth. He said leadership disputes had hindered development, discouraging potential investors, although tensions were driven by desire for progress.

The Kpeshie Divisional Commander, ACP Emmanuel Odonkor Baah, urged the youth to embrace peace and avoid violence. He assured residents of support from the Ghana Police Service to maintain law and order before and during the festival.

He expressed optimism that the festival would be celebrated peacefully and successfully, and called for sustained collaboration between community leaders, residents, and security agencies to ensure lasting stability and inclusive development in Teshie and its surrounding areas going forward for the benefit of all stakeholders involved in community progress efforts nationwide.