The Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) last Friday launched its 65th anniversary celebration in Accra, with a call on management to focus on its mission to address national needs.

The Minister for Local Government and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, said such reflection was essential to renew commitment to shaping future leadership and governance in the country.

He noted that GIMPA was not established merely as another tertiary institution, but as a specialised national institute to build leadership capacity within the public service and strengthen administrative excellence.

The Minister, an alumnus, said the theme: 'A Legacy of Excellence; A Future in Digital Transformation,' was timely and forward-looking, capturing past achievements and the direction required.

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He recalled that GIMPA was established in 1961 by Dr Kwame Nkrumah to develop a professional, ethical public service capable of delivering effective governance.

For 65 years, he said, the institute has contributed to Ghana's administrative development, with alumni serving as public servants, policymakers and institutional leaders.

Mr Ibrahim said national challenges relate not only to resources and policies, but also to leadership, ethics and competence. He urged GIMPA to strengthen training for public servants and deepen partnerships with government.

The Presidential Advisor on the Economy, Seth Tekper, commended GIMPA for becoming a multidisciplinary centre of excellence. He said government had allocated GH¢33.3 billion to education in the 2026 Budget, with additional GET Fund support.

The Rector, Dr Kweku Agyeman Bonsu, appealed for scholarships, infrastructure and alumni support, and cautioned against activities that could undermine the gains made by the institute.

He emphasised the need for sustained investment in digital infrastructure, research and innovation to position the institute as a leader in public sector transformation.

Dr Bonsu stressed the importance of discipline, transparency and accountability in public administration, noting that these values remain central to GIMPA's mandate.

Participants at the event expressed optimism that the anniversary would inspire renewed commitment to excellence and national development. They also called for stronger collaboration between academia and industry to enhance practical training outcomes nationwide.