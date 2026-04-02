Ghana: Muslims Urged to Sustain Ramadan Virtues After Eid

The Chief Imam of the Fise Muslim community in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, Sheikh Imam Ahmed Harun Tijani, has urged Muslims to sustain the spiritual discipline and moral values cultivated during Ramadan.

He said the holy month represented a period of spiritual renewal that required lasting transformation in personal conduct and community life.

Delivering the Eid sermon at Fise on Friday, Sheikh Tijani noted that Ramadan offered an opportunity for deep reflection, self-assessment, and improved relationships with Allah and fellow human beings.

"Ramadan has taught us a lot. It is a time for self-evaluation and for mending our relationship with Allah and with one another," he stated.Related Articles

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He admonished Muslims to remain conscious of Allah in their daily dealings and avoid actions that could corrupt the heart and character after the fasting period.

Sheikh Tijani called on the faithful to reflect on the fleeting nature of life, explaining that just as Ramadan had come and gone swiftly, so too would human life pass.

"It was not long ago that we were preparing for Ramadan, and today it is over. This should remind us to reflect, repent, and prepare for the days ahead," he said.

He encouraged Muslims to continue practising kindness, patience, generosity, and love, which were emphasised during Ramadan, and urged them not to return to wrongdoing.

Sheikh Tijani also called for prayers for countries experiencing conflict, including Syria and Iran, asking for peace and divine protection.

In a related development, Prince Jamal Kabore of the Fise community called for unity among the youth and urged them to avoid divisive tendencies, particularly on social media.