Ghana: NPA Champions LPG Safety, Public Awareness At Food Festival

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA), as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives, partnered Citi FM and Citi TV as a key sponsor of this year's "Back to Your Village Food Festival," held at the Efua Sutherland Park in Accra.

The two-day festival is a flagship cultural and culinary event organised annually to celebrate Ghanaian heritage, promote traditional cuisine, and foster community engagement.

Leveraging the platform, the authority sensitised the public on the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM), highlighting the safe use of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) as a clean, efficient, and reliable energy source.

The NPA team, led by the Director of Consumer Services, Eunice Budu-Nyarko, also intensified public education against fuel siphoning from overturned tankers at accident scenes, describing the practice as life-threatening.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"As we promote the use of LPG, safety must remain a top priority. Cylinders should be handled with care, properly installed, and used in well-ventilated environments," Mrs Budu-Nyarko explained.

She reiterated the warning during outreach activities in the Eastern Region, including radio discussions on Bryt FM and Afeema FM in Koforidua, and Radio 1 at Bunso.

The team also engaged transport operators, traders, and residents in Suhum, Nsawam, Adawso, and Koforidua.

The campaign was extended to Koforidua Technical University, All Nations University, and SDA College of Education.

Addressing students, the Head of Consumer Education, Maureen Adwoa Duori, cautioned against rushing to accident scenes, noting that tanker fires could spread rapidly.

The Head of Consumer Data Analytics, Johnson Gbagbo Jnr., urged consumers to verify fuel quantities using the 10-litre "Ntease Kurukwa" and report anomalies to ensure accountability.