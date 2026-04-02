Ghana: Nrsa Rolls Out Nationwide Road Safety Programme

A nationwide visibility programme to intensify road safety education and enforcement has been rolled out by the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) in collaboration with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service.

The initiative follows the rising incidence of road traffic crashes and casualties, particularly along identified high-risk corridors across the country.

Speaking during a sensitisation exercise at Miotso on the Accra-Aflao Road yesterday, the Head of Corporate Affairs at the NRSA, Ms Simbiat Owuredu, said the programme combined public education with strict enforcement to promote responsible road use among all categories of road users.

She noted that the Easter period was often characterised by increased travel, which significantly heightened the risk of accidents if precautionary measures were ignored.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

As part of the exercise, the Tema Regional MTTD Commander, DSP Richard Nyarko, engaged drivers along the Accra-Prampram corridor on the need to adhere strictly to road safety regulations.

Ms Owuredu said the exercise would continue throughout the week, extend into the Easter festivities, and be sustained beyond the period.

She explained that the initiative would be reinforced through continuous public education at lorry terminals across the country to reach more drivers and commuters.

Ms Owuredu encouraged drivers to ensure that their vehicles were roadworthy before embarking on long journeys.

He emphasised compliance with speed limits, observance of traffic laws, and the consistent use of seatbelts and helmets.

DSP Nyarko further highlighted the dangers of excessive speeding, dangerous overtaking, drunk driving, and driver fatigue--key contributors to road accidents, especially during festive periods.

He cautioned against distracted and impaired driving, noting that such behaviours remained major causes of road crashes and fatalities.

DSP Nyarko urged drivers to prioritise human life over haste, stressing that arriving safely was more important than arriving quickly.

The campaign targets commercial drivers, private motorists, motorcyclists, and pedestrians, with the aim of promoting behavioural change to reduce accidents and save lives.

Some drivers who participated in the exercise commended the initiative as timely and insightful, and pledged to apply the knowledge gained.

FROM KEN AFEDZI, MIOTSO

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q