Ghana: PAC Grills Mofa Over Undistributed Relief Rice

There was controversy at the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) sitting on Monday over the distribution of some metric tonnes of rice by a supplier, despite payment made by the government, when the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) appeared before the committee yesterday.

Responding to the Committee on the issue, officials from MoFA noted that the government contracted Ran Logistics to transport and distribute 134,000 metric tonnes of rice and maize equivalent to GH¢11.2 million under the Farmer Food Relief and Recovery Programme in 2024.

However, following some resolutions, the officials said they realised that the logistics company was unable to distribute the full equivalent of GH¢50 million in metric tonnes of rice because the supplier prevented it from having access to the warehouse where the rice was being kept.

Also, the former Director of Procurement at the Ministry, Mrs Doris Yenwaana Vaayi, indicated that some "party people" denied officials access to the warehouse during their visit to the place after the 2024 general elections.

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Mrs Vaayi's response drew a sharp interrogation by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu North and a member of the Committee, Mr Edem Agbana, who asked her to clarify what she meant by "party people."

Despite attempts by some members of the Committee, including the Chairperson and MP for Atiwa East, Mrs Abena Osei Asare, to calm nerves, Mr Agbana insisted that it was important for Mrs Vaayi to provide clarification on the statement.

The Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Mr John Dumelo, providing clarification, said the former Director of Procurement was referring to Ghanaians and not any political party.

He further explained that "the Ministry paid the supplier who took the items to the warehouse through an agent. Now, the supplier has refused to pay the agent what we paid the supplier, and because of that we cannot access the rice because the agent says the supplier owes him."

Additionally, Mrs Vaayi stated: "When I say the party people, I am referring to other people who were not part of the contract who came around the place and the agent of the supplier who did not give us access."

The continuous demand for clarity by Mr Agbana led to a clash between him and the Chairperson, Mrs Abena Osei Asare, who urged the MP for Ketu North to end his demand and listen to the Ranking Member and MP for Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem, Mr Samuel Atta-Mills, who chaired the sitting, for proceedings to continue.

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According to Mr Atta-Mills, the issue was disturbing, as the commodity in question had an expiry date and was a resource of the State which needed to be distributed.

He therefore directed the Ministry, the supplier of the rice, and the agent in question to appear before the Committee on Thursday.