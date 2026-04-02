Africa: Ghana, Tanzania Progress in ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Africa Qualifier B

The final day of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier B at the Achimota Cricket Ovals ended in a frustrating stalemate as persistent rainfall washed out all three scheduled fixtures.

Despite the anti-climactic finish, a ball being bowled, ground staff worked tirelessly under heavy skies, but the saturated outfields at both Oval A and Oval B ultimately forced the match officials to call off play, with points shared across the board.

With the points split, Tanzania finished at the top of the table, edging Ghana on net run rate. Both teams were unbeaten in the tournament.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Tanzania's captain, Kassim Nassoro Chete, expressed his pride in the team's clinical performance over the week, saying, "It is a fantastic feeling to progress. We came here with a specific plan to be aggressive from the start, and the boys executed that perfectly in every department."

Mr Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah Asare, President of the Ghana Cricket Association (GCA), reflected on a successful week of international cricket in Accra to GNA Sports and stated that, "Hosting the Sub Regional Qualifier B has been an absolute honour for Ghana. Despite the weather, the atmosphere at Achimota over the past week has been electric.

"We've seen growth in our local support and demonstrated that Ghana is a premier destination for international cricket in Africa. We are incredibly proud of our team's qualification and the professional spirit shown by all six visiting nations."

At the end of the competition, Tanzania's Ivan Selemani was named Player of the Tournament. Selemani was the offensive engine for the table-toppers, providing explosive starts that took the game away from opponents early.

Augustin Ajith, also from Tanzania, was named the Best Batsman with 145 runs, an average of 72.5, while Lakish Bakania was named the Best Bowler of the competition with nine wickets and an economy of 2.87.