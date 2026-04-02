Ghana: Otto Addo Fired After Loss to Germany in Int'l Friendly

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has terminated the Black Stars deal with Head Coach, Otto Addo, following a string of poor performances by the team. Defeats to Austria and Germany in latest international friendly matches appear to be the last straw that broke the camel's back.

The GFA, in a statement a few hours after the 2-1 defeat to the Germans, "sincerely thanks Otto Addo for his contribution to the team and wishes him the best in his future endeavours." It also stated that a new technical direction of the Black Stars would be announced in due course.

Otto Addo was reappointed in March 2024 for a second spell in charge of the Black Stars after previously serving as Head Coach in 2022. In his second term, he guided Ghana to the 2026 World Cup to make amends for the AFCON qualification disappointment.

In the 2-1 defeat to Germany, the Black Stars showed moments of quality as Otto Addo made two strategic changes to his starting lineup for the encounter. Benjamin Asare replaced Lawrence Ati-Zigi, while OGC Nice's Kojo Oppong Peprah stepped in for Abdul Fatawu Issahaku. Ghana introduced Elisah Owusu for Kwasi Sibo after the break, a change that visibly enhanced the stability of the midfield and proved impactful as Derrick Kohn provided a crucial assist for Abdul Fatawu Issahaku to net the equaliser.