Ghana: Otto Addo Fired After Loss to Germany in Int'l Friendly

1 April 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has terminated the Black Stars deal with Head Coach, Otto Addo, following a string of poor performances by the team. Defeats to Austria and Germany in latest international friendly matches appear to be the last straw that broke the camel's back.

The GFA, in a statement a few hours after the 2-1 defeat to the Germans, "sincerely thanks Otto Addo for his contribution to the team and wishes him the best in his future endeavours." It also stated that a new technical direction of the Black Stars would be announced in due course.

Otto Addo was reappointed in March 2024 for a second spell in charge of the Black Stars after previously serving as Head Coach in 2022. In his second term, he guided Ghana to the 2026 World Cup to make amends for the AFCON qualification disappointment.

In the 2-1 defeat to Germany, the Black Stars showed moments of quality as Otto Addo made two strategic changes to his starting lineup for the encounter. Benjamin Asare replaced Lawrence Ati-Zigi, while OGC Nice's Kojo Oppong Peprah stepped in for Abdul Fatawu Issahaku. Ghana introduced Elisah Owusu for Kwasi Sibo after the break, a change that visibly enhanced the stability of the midfield and proved impactful as Derrick Kohn provided a crucial assist for Abdul Fatawu Issahaku to net the equaliser.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.