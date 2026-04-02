President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has urged her newly appointed deputy ministers to deliver on the promises of the sixth National Development Plan (NDP6).

She appointed a new minister in the Office of the President, seven deputy ministers, and one adviser to the minister of defence and veterans affairs in a ceremony at State House on Thursday.

"The eighth administration has been given a clear mandate by the people of Namibia to deliver measurable progress in infrastructure development, healthcare, safety and security, job creation, and access to public services. These are not abstract commitments. They are your key performance indicators, and they will define your tenure as such," she said.

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Nandi-Ndaitwah said the new appointees would be expected to follow her leadership philosophy, abiding by the principles of pragmatism, integrity, accountability, meritocracy and inclusivity.

"The responsibilities you assume today are weighty, and they must not be taken lightly. Public office is a sacred duty," she said.

Hans Haikali, Etayi constituency councillor and now deputy minister of works and transport, said his new role is a great responsibility and he trusts he will carry out the duties he has been assigned.

"For now, I don't want to promise too much. But what is clear is that we have the NDP6 to fulfil," Haikali said.

Deputy minister for home affairs, immigration, safety and security and Rehoboth Urban East councillor Edward Wambo said his responsibility is to balance the role of councillor and deputy minister.

"There is no way that we can compromise on our mandate as a constituency councillor. That being said, we are joining a system where we must assist the minister and the president. All of us are striving for a better Namibia," Wambo said.

The deputy ministers are all councillors who were elected during the 2025 regional council and local authority elections.

Theresia Brandt has been appointed to the Ministry of Justice and Labour Relations, Anselm Marungu to the Ministry of Environment and Tourism, Wenzel Kavaka to the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, and Hambeleleni Ndjaleka to the Ministry of Health and Social Services.