Namibia: President to Appoint 8 Deputies, Mubita As Minister

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah is expected to announce eight new deputy ministers, and deputy defence minister Charles Mubita as the new minister in the Presidency.

Mubita has worked at NBC in the past and was dismissed in 2002 after being found guilty of misconduct involving sexual harassment.

He won a Labour Court case in 2003 in which the judge ordered that Mubita return to work.

When approached by The Namibian yesterday, Mubita said he was not aware of his appointment.

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"I am not aware of this. Is this some April fool's joke?" he asked.

The president could, however, face criticism for again bloating her leadership team - this time by adding deputy ministers, each costing the state an estimated N$788 000 a year, according to past media reports. The deputies will be appointed to the Ministry of Environment and Tourism, which is currently led by Indileni Daniel, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform, led by Inge Zaamwani, and the Ministry of Health and Social Services, which is headed by Esperance Luvindao.

Other ministries without deputies include the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, which is currently led by Emma Theofelus, the Ministry of Works and Transport, led by Veikko Nekundi, the Ministry of Justice and Labour Relations, headed by Wise Immanuel, and the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security, led by Lucia Iipumbu.

The Ministry of Finance has been leaning towards getting competent deputy ministers instead of councillors from the National Council, saying politicians would likely not add value to the treasury.

The deputy ministers will allegedly mostly be from the National Council, where Swapo dominates after last year's local authority elections.

State House yesterday issued an invitation to a presidential announcement at 10h00 today - prompting speculation about a potential Cabinet reshuffle.

Presidential spokesperson Jonas Mbambo yesterday said the details of the announcement will be revealed today.

"I guess you just have to wait and see," he said.

SMALLER, THEN BIGGER

The Namibian spoke to at least four sources who confirmed that the head of state was going to make more appointments, despite cutting ministries in her first Cabinet last year.

Sources said the new team will play a critical role in supporting the president's agenda, particularly in areas of governance and public sector efficiency.

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The move follows Nandi-Ndaitwah's earlier decision to remove deputy ministers in several portfolios and reduce Namibia's Cabinet from 21 to 14 ministries.

She has merged the ministries of agriculture with fisheries, as well as that of education, arts and culture with the ministry of youth and sport as part of the government's cost-cutting measures.

Institute for Public Policy Research executive director Graham Hopwood says reducing the number of ministries was well intentioned, but may have backfired.

'STRUGGLING TO COVER ALL BASES'

"The ministers are struggling to cover all their bases. For example, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform is simply too large," he says. Hopwood warns that oversized ministries risk slowing down decision-making and weakening accountability.

"A sector as important to the economy as fisheries should have its own ministry. Decision-making could slow down, accountability could become blurred, and senior officials, especially ministers, may struggle to give sustained attention to each area. It's time for a rethink to ensure the government operates efficiently," he says.

Independent Patriots for Change member of parliament and shadow minister of agriculture, fisheries, water and land reform Michael Mulunga last month said the merger was ill-conceived.

"The merging of the two ministries was a very big problem, because those two have big functions and sectors. As a result, one of the other sectors might be suffering, because now you have four different departments which are big," he said.

Mulunga said the two ministries should remain separate.