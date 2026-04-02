Zimbabwe: Gvt Launches Holiday Road Safety Campaign As Traffic Expected to Surge

The government has launched its 2026 Easter and Independence road safety campaign warning of increased accident risks as travel volumes rise during the holiday period.

The campaign was unveiled in Mashonaland West by Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona who urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads.

"Easter is a time of celebration, family gatherings and joy but it can also bring unforeseen dangers on our roads," he said.

Authorities say traffic is set to increase significantly as families travel for Easter holidays, which will soon be followed by Independence Day celebrations.

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"Traditionally, families across the country are eagerly preparing to travel to their homes for cherished gatherings... This time around, we have double celebrations," Mhona said.

He warned that the surge in traffic would likely increase the risk of road accidents, a recurring concern during peak travel periods.

"Inevitably, our roads will be very busy with high volumes of traffic, thus increasing the risk of crashes," he added.

To reduce accidents, the government says more than 40 mobile teams will be deployed across major highways to monitor traffic, raise awareness and enforce road regulations.

"We will have over 40 mobile teams deployed throughout the country... enforcement agencies will also be in full force to ensure that road traffic offenders are brought to book," the minister said.

The teams will work alongside the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe and the Vehicle Inspectorate Department.

The campaign is being run under the theme "Watch the Kilometre Ahead", which the Minister said highlights the importance of every journey.

"Each kilometre represents precious moments with our loved ones... and the safe return of every individual to their home," he said.

The minister identified speeding and distracted driving as major causes of road accidents, urging motorists to remain vigilant.

"A moment of distraction can lead to a lifetime of regret," he warned.

He said road safety is a shared responsibility involving drivers, passengers and pedestrians.

"Road safety is not merely an individual concern, it is a collective responsibility," he said.

As the country prepares for the holiday season, authorities are appealing for greater caution on the roads.

"Together, we can create a safer Zimbabwe, one kilometre at a time," Mhona said.