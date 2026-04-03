South Africa: IFP Calls for a Safe, Peaceful and Responsible Easter Weekend

David Stanley / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
Wesley Methodist Church stands on Chapel Square in Cape Coast, Ghana (file photo).
2 April 2026
Inkatha Freedom Party (Durban)
press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) extends its warmest wishes to all South Africans observing Easter, a sacred period of reflection, renewal, and faith.

IFP President, Hon. Velenkosini Hlabisa, said: "We wish all South Africans a blessed and safe Easter weekend. As families travel and gather, we urge all road users--motorists and pedestrians alike--to exercise caution, patience, and responsibility to prevent avoidable accidents and save lives."

The IFP strongly warns against drinking and driving, or walking under the influence, as these remain leading causes of road accidents. All road users are urged to obey traffic regulations to ensure that everyone arrives safely.

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Hon. Hlabisa further noted: "Easter remains a special time for devoted Christians to celebrate their faith. It is equally an opportunity for South Africans from all walks of life to embrace unity, rest, and meaningful connection with family and friends."

The IFP calls on all communities to ensure that this holiday period is marked by peace and harmony. This is not a time for conflict, division, or acts of retaliation, but rather a moment to foster social cohesion and shared celebration.

As South Africa approaches an important election year, the IFP also calls on those attending places of worship to pray for a peaceful, tolerant, and prosperous nation. Let this Easter period inspire a renewed commitment to unity, democratic values, and national stability.

Issued by:

Hon. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, MP

IFP National Spokesperson

Media Enquiries:

Fanele Mhlongo

IFP National Media and Communications Officer

082 866 4029

Read the original article on IFP.

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