Mozambique: Over 370,000 Expected to Cross Borders During Easter Holiday

Maputo — Over 370,000 people are expected to cross Mozambique's borders during the Easter holidays, according to the Immigration Service (Senami).

According to Senami spokesperson Juca Bata, the peak of the movement should occur in the next five days.

"For the current operation, a migratory movement of 372,053 travellers is expected, compared to 356,672 registered in the same period of 2025, which represents an increase of approximately 17,000 travellers', he said.

He believes that the increase is associated with the socio-political stability of the country, unlike the same period last year, when Mozambique was still reeling from mass protests against the results of the October 2024 elections, widely believed to be fraudulent.

According to Bata, "We will reduce waiting times for the clearance of people and goods, reinforce immigration control and document inspection, and combat smuggling at border crossings'

Due to the increased flow of travellers expected, the operating hours of some crossings will be extended. Thus, at the border at Ponta de Ouro, with the South African province of Kwazulu-Natal, "the opening hours will be from 06.00 to 18.00, compared to the previous hours of 07.00 to 18.00,' said Bata.

The "Easter 2026 Operation,' launched on March 27, has already registered, in the first four days, border movement of 71,000 travellers.

The operation is coordinated by a Joint Command, which includes Mozambique Customs, Senami and the Defence and Security Forces. (AIM)