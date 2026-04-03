Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Urges Responsible Driving During Easter Weekend

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has urged Namibians to drive safely and be mindful of others during the Easter weekend, while reflecting on compassion and unity.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, Nandi-Ndaitwah said while the period is a sacred and joyful time, it is also the time when a high number of road accidents are recorded.

"Let us all play our part in ensuring that every journey ends safely and that families remain safe and together during this important time," she said.

The president said the period holds spiritual significance, reminding everyone of sacrifice, compassion, forgiveness, and the triumph of hope over despair.

She added that the "sacred" period gives the nation an opportunity to reflect on its shared responsibility to build a peaceful, inclusive, and prosperous Namibia.

"Let us use this time to renew our commitment to national unity, reconciliation, and service to our communities," Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

She expressed gratitude and appreciation to emergency officials, security personnel, and healthcare workers who continue to serve the nation during the holiday period.