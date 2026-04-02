The Democratic Republic of Congo have qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 52 years, defeating Jamaica 1-0 after extra time in a tense intercontinental playoff early Wednesday morning.

Burnley defender Axel Tuanzebe scored the decisive goal in the 100th minute at the Akron Stadium, near Guadalajara, sending the Leopards to this summer's finals.

This historic qualification marks their return to the global stage since the 1974 finals in West Germany, where they competed as Zaire. Their dramatic journey to the World Cup saw them overcome African powerhouses Nigeria and Cameroon.

The match itself was a hard-fought affair, with DR Congo dominating possession but struggling to break down a resilient Jamaican defense for 90 minutes. Real Betis striker Cedric Bakambu had two goals disallowed for offside and several other chances.

However, Tuanzebe's

close-range finish from a corner ultimately secured their place in Group K, where they will face Portugal, Colombia, and Uzbekistan.