Nigeria: Lagos State Govt Honours Autistic Cyclist, Kanyeyachukwu, for Setting Guinness World Record

As part of activities marking this year's World Autism Awareness Day, the Lagos State government yesterday rolled out the drums to honour 16-year-old Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke who set the Guinness World Record as the youngest male cyclist to ride 100 miles.

Kanyeyachukwu who last year entered the Guinness World Record for having the largest painting on canvas, added another feather to his cap by riding 100 miles to set another Guinness World Record for people of his age bracket.

During the course of his cycling, he rode across seven states namely; Enugu, Anambra, Delta, Edo, Ondo, Ogun and Lagos states.

Receiving the record holder at the State House, Marina, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu commended him for overcoming his disability to write the name of the country in the world sporting map, noting that his resilience, determination and strong will to succeed is worthy of emulation.

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The governor noted that the state decided to honour him because his administrations believes in inclusive government and that there's ability in disability as well as continuous encouragement of people with disability not to feel neglected but to aspire for greater heights.

" I want to commend Kanyeyachukwu for bringing glory to the country. Kudos must also go to his parents and grandfather here present for their support which enabled him achieve his second Guinness World Record feat.

"By this time last year, a young Nigerians did something the world could not ignore; by having the largest paintings on a canvas which earned him Guinness World Record and this year, he added another feather to his cap and he deserves the commendation of all Nigerians", said the governor.

Speaking at the well attended event, Lagos State Commissioner for Youths and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, praised Kanyeyachukwu's courage and determination, commending his parents for their dedication and support to their son that enabled him excel.

He challenged other parents with altruism children not to be discouraged by their disability but to encourage them in any way possible to enable them have a sense of belonging.

In his remarks, Kanyeyachukwu's father, Tagbo Okeke, expressed appreciation to the Lagos State Governmenment and other state governors where the cycling took his son to for their support; saying that he's overwhelmed by the reception.

The highpoint of the event was the donation of N100million to Kanyeyachukwu Foundation and another N100 million to the Lagos State Office For Disability Affairs.

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The occasion was attended by the first lady of Lagos State, some Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries and some special advisers to the governor as well as some cyclists who accompanied Kanyeyachukwu to the event.

World Autism Awareness Day is an internationally recognized day (observed annually on 2 April) that encourages member states of the United Nations to take measures to raise global awareness of autism, promote the acceptance, appreciation and inclusion of autistic individuals and recognize such individuals' local and global contributions.

The date was chosen to mark the beginning of World Autism Awareness Month, an observance which serves a similar purpose