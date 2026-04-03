Liberia: Police Charge Economist Samuel Jackson With Manslaughter, Other Crimes

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police has formally charged renowned Liberian economist, Samuel Jackson, with multiple criminal offences, including manslaughter, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and negligent homicide formally.

The announcement was made on Thursday, April 2, by Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman, just hours after Jackson appeared at the LNP Headquarters for further questioning in connection with an ongoing investigation.

According to police authorities, preliminary findings indicate that Jackson is allegedly linked to the commission of the crimes, with investigators claiming they have gathered sufficient evidence to support the charges.

The LNP also assured that due process will be followed, while emphasizing its commitment to ensuring a swift and transparent trial.

Authorities further disclosed that assurances have been communicated to South Africa regarding the handling of the matter.

Jackson is expected to be forwarded to the Monrovia City Court, where the formal charges will be read and served in accordance with Liberian law.

Meanwhile, sources within both the police and judicial corridors indicate that Jackson is likely to be remanded at the Monrovia Central Prison, commonly known as South Beach, due to the late hour of court proceedings.

As the situation continues to unfold, further details regarding the nature of the allegations and the circumstances surrounding the case remain limited.

FrontPageAfrica will continue to monitor and provide updates on this developing story.