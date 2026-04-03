Liberia: Economist Samuel Jackson Faces Further Police Questioning, Family Announces Major Press Conference

2 April 2026
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Willie N. Tokpah

Monrovia — Liberian Economist Samuel Jackson has appeared before the Liberia National Police, for additional questioning amid ongoing investigations linked to the death of his wife, Toni Jackson.

Jackson arrived Thursday, morning April 2, at the LNP Headquarters in Monrovia, accompanied by his legal team, including Atty. Jeremiah Samuel Dougbo I and Cllr. John Greeves.

The session marked a continuation of police inquiries, though authorities have yet to disclose specific details surrounding the line of questioning.

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As of press time, it remains unclear whether Mr. Jackson will be released or formally indicted, with the public closely monitoring developments in the case.

While Mr. Jackson remains at the police headquarters, his family has announced plans to publicly address the circumstances surrounding the death of his wife, Ntombikayise Innocentia Khumalo, widely known as Toni Khumalo.

In a statement issued ahead of the scheduled press conference, the family said it will "formally unveil and provide clarity" on the events leading to her death.

According to the statement, Mr. Jackson was discovered in a pool of blood and initially taken to St. Joseph Catholic Hospital, where she reportedly remained for over six hours before being transferred to John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital.

At the JFK facility, she underwent a surgical brain procedure performed by Dr. Alvin Doe and his medical team, the family disclosed.

The family maintained, Mr. Jackson's innocence, expressing confidence that he would be "adjudged not guilty before a court of competent jurisdiction."

They further emphasized that he has fully cooperated with the LNP since the incident and remains willing to do so should the matter proceed to court.

The planned press conference is expected to provide additional insight into the timeline of events and medical interventions before Ms. Khumalo's death, as well as address growing public interest and speculation surrounding the case.

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