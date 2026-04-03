Gambia: National Assembly Adjourns Amid Debate On Governance, Economy, Health and Term Limits

The National Assembly's adjournment debate on Wednesday, 1 April 2026, unfolded into a wide-ranging and deeply reflective session, as lawmakers from across the political divide laid bare the country's pressing challenges while offering competing assessments of the government's performance.

Lower Badibou: "Development is not evenly distributed"

The Member for Lower Badibou delivered one of the most forceful interventions, painting a picture of marginalisation in his constituency.

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"Since the coming of this present government into power, there is only one road that links from Kerewan to Jawara to Nehru, which has been constructed. Other than that, there is no road in that part of the country that has been constructed by this government," he said. "That means development is not evenly distributed. It's not even. It is not."

He underscored the contradiction between taxation and service delivery. "We are also taxpayers. The people from that end are also taxpayers, yet they are not enjoying anything from the national cake. It's unfair."

Turning to agriculture, he warned of environmental degradation threatening livelihoods. "This year, the salt intrusion in our rice fields has created a lot of havoc on our crops," he said, calling on authorities to come to our aid in order to arrest the intrusion of salt."

On healthcare, his remarks struck a deeply personal tone. "I visited various health centres. Of course, structures are nice. But the nice structures are not even in my area," he said.

He recounted the difficulties of accessing diagnostic services: "If you are not connected, to have access to that MRI test will take you more than three weeks. How about those poor Gambians who don't have money in their hands?"

The lawmaker also entered the politically sensitive terrain of presidential tenure. "The president had promised us that he is a big fan of term limits; that nobody should be allowed to go beyond two terms," he recalled, adding: "The majority of Gambians are not in for a third term in this country."

In a direct appeal not to contest in the December polls, he urged restraint: "It's an appeal to him to abide by what he promised Gambia and step aside for the good of this country."

He further criticised the issuance of national identity cards abroad, questioning the rationale behind operations in countries such as Gabon.

"I don't understand why the departments are leaving the source of this country for the issuance of ID cards," he said, demanding accountability from the Interior Ministry. He asked the Vice President, who was there for the President, to provide answers as to the number of ID cards issued outside.

Banjul North: water pressure, sewage crisis and legal gaps

The Member for Banjul North struck a balance between commendation and critique, acknowledging government efforts while highlighting persistent urban challenges.

"We are still faced with low water pressure... and still there is no solution to this problem," he said, noting that improvements in water quality had not addressed supply concerns.

He raised an alarm over sanitation conditions in the capital. "Our sewage system is giving us a lot of problems, and this might lead to health hazards," he warned, urging the procurement of sewage trucks under the ongoing Banjul rehabilitation project.

Security and infrastructure concerns also featured prominently. While commending the transport minister for responsiveness, he noted that "we still have lights that are not functioning," stressing the importance of proper lighting in the capital for both development and security.

On electoral matters, he highlighted a problem in the newly passed elections law that might disenfranchise some of the residents of the city. He pointed out that communities outside Banjul are entitled to get attestation from the village heads or district chiefs to get voters card, while the people of Banjul have been deprived of that.

"In Banjul, the mayor does not have the right to attest anybody," he said, questioning how residents would access documentation during voter registration. "What are we to do as a city?"

Health sector reform emerged as a central theme in his contribution. "The mental health bill is still a concern," he said, referencing the outdated lunatic detention Act. "Since 1917, it is very important for us to update that particular bill."

He called for increased budgetary commitment to health, referencing continental benchmarks.

"We must work towards what we call universal health coverage," he said, urging collective action: "Let us act now if we really want to make sure that Gambia becomes one of the best countries in Africa."

Sabach Sanjal: defence of the government and political counterattack

The Member for Sabach Sanjal delivered a combative intervention, defending the president while criticising opponents. "Sometimes, some people are chameleons; they can change over time," he said, in reference to shifting political positions.

He insisted his constituency remains firmly aligned with the president. "They have already decided that in 2026, they will vote President Barrow again," he said, though he acknowledged local challenges requiring attention.

Among these were shortages of teachers and inadequate school infrastructure. "The school in Sabach Sanjal is lacking some teachers, and the school fence is also another problem," he said, appealing for government support.

On agriculture, he dismissed criticism of government performance, using price comparisons to argue that farmers are better off.

"Moving to agriculture, somebody said what is the government doing about agriculture. I said it here yesterday. But some of them cannot understand mathematics, simple mathematics. That's the problem. During the past government, before he left, a kilo of granite was costing us D16. A bag of granite that has 60 kilos would be roughly D960, and a bag of rice is also D900. Fine. Subtract D900 from D960. You are left with only D60. Today, you go to Sabazania. I mentioned this. One kilo of granite is D38. The records are there. You can go and search. D38 multiplied by the same D60 would give you D2,280. Subtract D1,600, a bag of rice, and you are left with what? D680. The government is putting it into the pockets of the farmers. What are you telling us? If you want to tell us that the government is not doing anything in agriculture, we are saying no to that."

He also praised legislative productivity. "We have approved lots of bills to strengthen our democracy," he said, commending the majority leader's leadership.

Framing the national context, he argued for continuity. "We have a very good president who is making sure that he stabilises our country... we will not gamble our country," he said.

Kombo East: economic gains and infrastructure progress

The Member for Kombo East focused on macroeconomic indicators and development achievements, presenting a more optimistic narrative. "The President, in his address, said the GDP has grown from 5.7 to 5.9, and inflation has dropped from 10.2 to 6.6 per cent. This is a very powerful message," he said.

He credited the government's "steadfastness and foresight" for the gains, urging national unity to sustain progress.

He praised sectoral ministers, particularly in education. "Within one week, she gets back to me with a solution," he said of the basic education minister, describing her responsiveness as exemplary.

Infrastructure and energy development featured prominently. "Almost 90% of my community has benefited from rural electrification," he said, expressing hope for universal access by 2026.

He also highlighted improvements in healthcare facilities while calling for further upgrades, particularly in underserved communities such as Kuloro.

On market conditions, he commended price stability during Ramadan. "People have spent their Ramadan in a very moderate and stable market," he said, attributing this to government intervention.

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Serrekunda: governance, unemployment and urban pressures

The Member for Serrekunda aligned with calls against extending presidential tenure. "I will concur with the member for Central Badibou that the President shouldn't fight for a third term," he said.

He raised concerns over fiscal transparency, particularly regarding extra-budgetary funds. "The budget is not in compliance with the Public Finance Act," he argued, urging reforms to ensure accountability.

Urban planning challenges dominated his intervention. "The absence of car parks is making it very difficult for access to health centres," he said, highlighting infrastructure gaps in rapidly growing towns.

Flooding due to inadequate drainage was another concern. "So we'll urge the government to also think of bringing in these urban infrastructures. Equally, drainage issues leading to flooding during the rainy season also a concern. With all the standard roads, the OIC roads that you have, we have seen it on social media, cyberspace.

People were uploading some photographs showing the level of flood in their communities. So we urge the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to include drainage in their development infrastructures."

Youth unemployment emerged as a major issue. "Our community, Serrekunda, is home to many youths who are ready to work, but they still remain unemployed," he said.

He also warned of rising gambling activities. "You will see some people trying to lure women from the market to come and play those games," he said, calling for stricter regulation. He said the current law is outdated and does not capture the current categories of gambling.

"Ah, this betting and gaming app does not include the type of gambling that we are fighting for in our communities, which is causing social vices. You will see some people with their canopies or tents topped with equipment and trying to lure women going to the market to come and play those games. And when you confront them, they will tell you that they have obtained permits from the police or the municipal council. This needs to be addressed."