Gambia: Lawmakers Debate Over President Barrow's State of the Nation Address

Members of the National Assembly debate over the State of the Nation Address delivered last week by President Adama Barrow. The debate was held on 30 March 2026 at the National Assembly chambers in Banjul.

Debate by the Member for Brikama North, who doubles as the minority leader, Hon. Alagie S. Darboe:

He began by quoting the President's address, where he mentioned: "In December 2025, the National Assembly confirmed the commissioners of the Anti-Corruption Commission, positioning the country to intensify the fight against corruption and promote ethical governance."

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Darboe said the Anti-Corruption Commission Act was passed in 2023 and the National Assembly confirmed the commissioners in December 2025.

"The law without implementation risk being a symbol of intent rather than an instrument of change," he said.

He said the Commission, even after confirming the appointment of the commissioners, is still not operational. He questioned the commitment of the government in the fight against corruption.

"I am making a clarion call for the full operationalisation of the Anti-Corruption Commission. If the Government wants to demonstrate its commitment towards the fight against corruption, I am making this call for the commission to be fully operational," Darboe said.

Darboe said the law provides that the government appoints a Paramount Chief, but since the passing of late Chief Demba Sanyang of Kombo North, there has not been someone appointed. He considered that as a disregard for the laws of the country.

"A paramount chief should be appointed, and when he is appointed, he is going to serve for two years, and it is rotational," he said. "Our tradition should be respected. Let's respect our traditional authorities."

He promised that if a Paramount Chief is not appointed, the next time he comes before the house, he will move a motion for the appointment of one.

Debate by the Member for Janjanbureh, Hon. Omar Jammeh:

He began by saying the SONA by the president indicated that there is progress in this country, and also there is a renewed hope in this country. He called on the parliament to support the government in its development agenda, saying it will lead the country to where "we are supposed to be."

He cited the example of the impact of development on a community in his constituency, which was very hard to reach, but with the investments of the government, they are now enjoying roads.

He called on the Ministry of Tourism to continue rural tourism. He said the take-home for prison officers is so little that some of them go home with five hundred dalasi (D500) per month after all deductions are made. He added that the pay for the police and the defence (army) should also be reviewed and looked into. He submitted that the laws governing the different security installations, like immigration, should be either reviewed and amended or the government bring a new bill.

He concluded by saying, "The SONA report is not just a mere report. It is a reflection of a government that is working quietly, steadily and deliberately to improve the lives of our people."

Debate by the Member for Tumana, Hon. Nfally M. Kora:

He hailed the government for the development initiatives, particularly by coming up with the Recovery-Focused National Development Plan, which he said is guiding the development trajectory of the country.

"Any time you look, you will see the government coming up with new developments," he said.

Debate by Member for Central Badibou, Hon. Sulayman Saho:

He began by acknowledging the infrastructural developments taking place in the country, ranging from roads, bridges, schools and connected developments like solarisation, classrooms and teachers' quarters.

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He stated that from the President's speech: "There is high indication that there is inflation in this country."

"There is serious inflation. We do not need to be economists to know whether there is inflation in this country or not," he said.

He said the cost of basic commodities remains "unbearable" and the prices are "skyrocketing", which is not commensurate with the earnings of the people.

He stated that youth unemployment remains an issue in this country despite the promises that were made by the government. He said the government should train more health personnel to become doctors.

He said the country should move towards rice self-sufficiency and stop importing low-quality rice from Pakistan and other countries. He added that the people of those countries do not consume this rice.