South Africa: So-Called Coronation of a Nigerian National Has No Legal Effect

Cabinet has expressed "disgust" at the so-called coronation of a Nigerian national as an alleged chief in KuGompo City, in the Eastern Cape.

During a post-Cabinet media briefing in Pretoria on Thursday, Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said this was "a mere kindergarten gimmick" and that it "has no legal effect".

She said Cabinet confirmed that the establishment, recognition, and functioning of any traditional leadership structure are strictly governed by the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act, which provides clear and non-negotiable procedures for legitimacy and recognition.

"Cabinet noted the apology from the Nigerian High Commission on this matter and directed the Department of International Relations and Cooperation to continue engaging with the High Commission on the unacceptable conduct of Nigerians in South Africa that is unbecoming of visitors," said the Minister.

She said it was deeply concerning that legitimate grievances over this matter have resulted in the acts of violence and criminality.

"Cabinet reminds citizens that the right to protest comes with responsibility, it must be exercised peacefully and within the confines of the law," added the Minister.