Nigeria: Tinubu, Chad President Vow Joint Anti-Terror Offensive

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to strengthening security cooperation with neighbouring Chad and has pledged renewed joint action to combat terrorism and banditry across the Lake Chad region.

President Tinubu made the pledge on Thursday while receiving the President of Chad, Mahamat Idriss Déby, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Both leaders held a joint press conference that focused on regional security and collective strategies to address emerging threats.

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Describing the visit as timely, Tinubu said it provided an opportunity to reinforce bilateral ties and deepen collaboration in tackling insecurity affecting countries within the region.

According to him, Nigeria and Chad remain critical partners under the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), established to confront terrorism and other transnational threats in the Lake Chad Basin.

"Our discussions centred on the security challenges facing our region. Chad is a critical partner in the MNJTF, and together, we have resolved to combat terrorism, eliminate acts of terror and ensure the safety and sovereignty of our nations," the President said.

He stressed that both countries share a common responsibility to secure their borders and protect their citizens, noting that sustained cooperation among neighbouring states is essential for achieving lasting peace.

Tinubu also highlighted the longstanding relationship between Nigeria and Chad, saying both nations are building on the legacy of their predecessors to promote stability, economic growth and regional development.

"We have come a long way. What we inherited from our forebears is the responsibility to ensure peace and stability for the development of our region," he stated.

The President noted that improved security would boost trade, economic cooperation and social integration, adding that geographical boundaries and language differences should serve as opportunities rather than barriers to progress.

He further disclosed that discussions extended to broader regional collaboration, including engagement with neighbouring countries such as Niger, in a united effort to defeat terrorism and promote shared prosperity.

Tinubu assured citizens across the region of continued commitment by their governments to address insecurity and create an enabling environment for development.

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"It is a joy and honour to welcome my brother to Abuja and to reassure our people that we will continue to work together to combat terrorism and secure a better future for our region," he said.

The visit marks Déby's first official trip to Nigeria since Tinubu attended his inauguration in N'Djamena on May 23, 2024.

Déby, 42, rose to power following the death of his father, former President Idriss Déby Itno, who was killed by rebels on April 20, 2021, while leading troops on the frontline.

He was subsequently appointed head of a Transitional Military Council, later sworn in as transitional president in October 2022, and went on to win Chad's presidential election in May 2024.

Thursday's engagement comes just days after Tinubu hosted the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Terrance Drew, on March 26, 2026, making Déby the second foreign leader received by the Nigerian President within a week.