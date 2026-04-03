Nigeria: ADC Leaders to Amupitan - Resign Immediately

Abuja — Rising in unison, leaders of African Democratic Congress (ADC), yesterday, demanded the sack of Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, alleging that he is planning a scheme to foist a one-party state on Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general election.

The opposition party leaders expressed their position in a speech read on their behalf by National Chairman of ADC, David Mark, at Yar'Adua Centre, Abuja.

However, in a quick push-back, INEC dismissed the call for Amupitan's removal as a distraction and a direct assault on the independence of the national electoral umpire.

Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman, Adedayo Oketola, in a statement, said Amupitan did not hold office at the pleasure of any political party or interest group.

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The ADC leaders condemned what they described as a calculated plot to impose a one-party state on Nigeria ahead of 2027.

Their angst stemmed from a decision by INEC on Wednesday to delist key ADC figures, including Mark, National Secretary, Rauf Aregbesola, and others from the commission's website.

INEC, through its National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, stated that the decision was in compliance with an appeal court order directing the commission to maintain the status quo pending the determination of a suit by the trial court.

But the ADC leaders accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of using INEC to weaken the opposition parties.

Flanked by former Vice President Atiku Abuba-kar; 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi; former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso; former Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola; former Governor of Rivers State, Chibuike Amaechi; and other party chieftains, Mark demanded the sack of the chairman of INEC for planning a one-party state in Nigeria.

In the speech read by Mark at Yar'Adua Centre, the ADC leaders demanded the immediate sack of Amupitan over alleged bias and unlawful actions, saying he is incapable of delivering credible and transparent elections in 2027.

ADC had faced recurring leadership crisis since 2025, following the emergence of a new National Working Committee (NWC) led by Mark in July 2025.

The crisis stemmed from disagreements over the tenure of a former national chairman of the party, Ralph Nwosu, whose term officially ended in August 2022.

However, Nwosu was involved in facilitating the 2025 leadership transition, a move that triggered opposition from groups within the party.

The dispute escalated as rival groups laid claim to the party's leadership, resulting in multiple court cases. This created uncertainty within ADC, raising concerns that the internal conflict could weaken its preparedness for the 2027 general election.

Mark and the other APC chieftains said over the past three years, there had been a sustained attack on the freedom of association, a core principle guaranteed in any democracy.

The ADC chairman alleged that the aim was to engineer a situation where, by 2027, President Bola Tinubu, would be the sole viable choice for Nigerians, despite the prevailing hardship and escalating insecurity across the country.

He stated, "The agenda is very clear: to create a situation where, in 2027, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerges as the only option left for the people, despite the widespread suffering and wanton killings going on across the country.

"The twin challenge of deepening poverty and a worsening security situation in the country did not just happen. They are direct consequences of the failure of this government.

"They know that Nigerians will not want this to continue. They know Nigerians will vote them out. This is why they would do anything to hang on to power by hook or crook."

Mark stated that their decision to join ADC was deliberate, stating that they carried out thorough due diligence

He stated , "In furtherance of this process, a NEC meeting was convened on July 29th, 2025, monitored by INEC officials. One of the conclusions of that NEC meeting was the dissolution of the National Working Committee of the party and the ratification of a caretaker committee to take over the affairs of the party, with my humble self, David Mark, as the National Chairman; Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as the National Secretary; as well as others who have since been serving as officers of the party."

The ADC national chairman explained further, "In addition to witnessing this process that brought in the new leadership of the party, a formal report of these resolutions was subsequently communicated to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). On September 9th, 2025, INEC then uploaded the names of the relevant NWC members of the party, based on the NEC resolutions.

"One of the officials in the dissolved NWC was Nafiu Bala, who was one of the Deputy National Chairmen of the party. It is on record that Gombe resigned from this position on 17th May, 2025.

"His resignation was also duly transmitted to INEC on the 12th of August, 2025. Regardless of his resignation, he decided to approach the courts on September 2nd, 2025, four clear months after his resignation, seeking to be recognised as the Chairman of the ADC."

Mark said by September 2, when Bala went to court, INEC was already aware of the July 29 inauguration of the party's leadership and Gombe's prior resignation.

He added that while the case was ongoing, their lawyers challenged the Federal High Court's jurisdiction, but the Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal and directed all parties, including INEC, to maintain the status quo ante bellum.

Mark continued, "The crux of the matter is the interpretation of what constitutes status quo ante bellum, which the Court of Appeal directed should be maintained. From all authoritative counsel at our disposal, there is no legal interpretation or precedent that could possibly lead to the outcome that INEC seeks to foist on our party.

"Based on its press statement of yesterday, INEC is pretending to be confused as to what constitutes the status quo ante bellum. If this were so, under the circumstances, what one would have expected was for INEC to approach the Court of Appeal to request a judicial interpretation of what truly represents the status quo under the circumstances

"But it did not do this. While posturing to be neutral, its actions confirm that it has become irredeemably partisan, working, as it were, towards a preconceived agenda."

Mark stated, "With its action, INEC has left no one in doubt that it has chosen the path of dishonour and has become complicit in undermining Nigeria's democracy. It can therefore no longer be trusted.

"What we say, in essence, is this: INEC cannot choose to fix the status quo from the day it took the administrative action to upload the names of the new ADC officials on its website, because INEC does not have the power to determine for any political party who its leaders should be.

"That decision was taken on July 29th, not on September 9th. With its press release yesterday, INEC has invented a status quo that never existed, because there was no time that the African Democratic Congress did not have a duly constituted leadership.

"What INEC has done is to create a situation that, by its own curious logic, leaves the ADC without leadership. This certainly cannot be the status quo that the Court of Appeal directed should be preserved. It is an INEC invention that is not known to any Nigerian law."

The former senate president accused INEC of acting in contempt of the Court of Appeal, describing its move as a direct attack on Nigeria's democracy and on citizens' rights to choose, participate, and freely exercise their civic freedoms.

He stated, "Right now, I speak to Nigerians at home and in the diaspora. I also speak directly to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu: with 90% of the National Assembly and over 30 of Nigeria's 36 governors in the APC, President Tinubu, what are you afraid of?

"If you are convinced that you have done well for the people who voted for you, why are you afraid of a free, fair, and transparent electoral contest? If you are indeed the democrat that you claim to be, why are you bent on destroying all opposition political parties?

"It is important to state the net implications of this decision taken by INEC, in case they had not thought of it, or they just do not care: First, by attempting to subvert the leadership of the ADC, INEC has already undermined our participation in the Osun and Ekiti elections taking place later this year."

Mark said, "Secondly, we have our congresses starting on the 9th of April, 2026, ending with our convention on the 14th of April, 2026. We have given due notice to INEC, and they have acknowledged receipt of that notice. This is what the law requires of us. Let us sound a note of warning.

'This INEC under Professor Joash Amupitan will be held directly responsible for whatever actions or reactions follow this criminal path that it has chosen to take.

"We demand the immediate resignation or sack of the INEC Chairman, Professor Amupitan, and all the National Commissioners. We no longer have confidence in them. We are convinced that they are incapable of conducting any credible election."

Mark stated that ADC, under his leadership, will continue with its party activities, maintaining that there is no legal provision that makes INEC's presence compulsory.

Abdullahi: ADC Will Proceed with Congresses, Conven-tion in Spite of INEC's New Stance

ADC insisted the party will go ahead with its planned congresses and national convention, despite the position of INEC on the party's leadership dispute.

Speaking during an appearance on Arise TV yesterday, National Publicity Secretary of ADC, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the party had already given INEC the required 21-day notice for the activities, insisting that the process would continue regardless of the commission's participation.

"We have given INEC 21 days' notice. They have accepted the notice. So, whether they come or not, we'll continue with our congresses. And we will go on with our convention," he said.

Abdullahi alleged that the commission's decision was influenced by pressure from the federal government, alleging that there are efforts to weaken opposition parties and tilt the political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections.

He also criticised INEC's planned voter revalidation exercise, describing it as ill-timed and capable of creating confusion within the electoral process.

The ADC spokesman said, "Today, INEC has been bamboozled. INEC has been intimidated. INEC has succumbed to intimidation and they are determined to coronate President Bola Tinubu.

"When we keep saying that there's a plan to make President Bola Tinubu the only candidate on the ballot in 2027, people think we're being hysteric. They think we're just bandying conspiracy theory.

"Getting people to register to vote is difficult enough. Asking every single person that has a voter card to go back to their polling units to revalidate those cards a few months to the election is just plain anarchy. All this points to INEC trying to create chaos."

Calls for Amupitan's Removal Distraction, Assault on Our Independence, States INEC

INEC described the call for removal of Amupitan by ADC as a distraction and a direct assault on the independence of the electoral umpire.

Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman, Adedayo Oketola, said in a statement that Amupitan did not hold office at the pleasure of any political party or group.

Oketola stressed that while the commission recognised the right of stakeholders to express their views, it was imperative to clarify that INEC was a creation of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He explained that the appointment, tenure, and removal of Chairman and National Commissioners of the commission were strictly governed by Section 157 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The statement said, "The Chairman does not hold office at the pleasure of any political party or interest group. Any call for removal outside the established constitutional process is not only a distraction but a direct assault on the independence of the nation's electoral umpire.

"While a political party or a group is allowed to protect their interest, the commission decided to comply with the judgement of the Court of Appeal to avert a situation that occurred in Zamfara State and Plateau State where elected officials were removed by the election tribunal on account of the disobedience of court judgement.

"In addition, the commission did not want to disobey the preservative order of the court not to do anything or take any step that would render the processes already filed at the Federal High Court nugatory.

"Proceeding to monitor the congress and convention of the David Mark-led ADC would amount to a disobedience of that order since the relief claimed in the Originating Summons and other court processes filed include an order restraining INEC from monitoring any meeting, congress and convention of the party."

Oketola stated that it was only on September 9, 2025 that INEC accepted and approved Mark's executive, which was seven days after the matter was filed at the Federal High Court.

He pointed out that the order to maintain status quo ante bellum meant the position of the parties before the beginning of hostilities.

Oketola added, "It is either that INEC obey the order of the Court of Appeal fully or refuse to obey it. Section 287(2) of the Constitution of Nigeria, 1999 mandates every person and authority in Nigeria not only to obey the Judgment of the Court of Appeal but also to enforce such judgement.

"Far from undermining the multi-party system, the commission under Professor Joash O. Amupitan, SAN, has actively expanded the democratic space."

Oketola explained that the recent registration and recognition of Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA), Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), and National Democratic Party (NDP), bringing the total number of active political parties to 22, was an empirical rebuttal to any claim of a one-party agenda, saying INEC remains a neutral regulator, not a participant in political competition.

He said the commission's updates to party leadership records were strictly anchored on compliance with subsisting court orders and statutory requirements under the Electoral Act 2026.

Oketola said the commission would not be drawn into the internal strife within political parties, nor would it allow itself to be used as a proxy for resolving organisational challenges that belong to the parties themselves, especially when the Court of Appeal had ordered that the matter be granted accelerated hearing.

He stated, "The commission also noticed an attempt to politicise the planned nationwide voter revalidation exercise. The decision to revalidate the voters register pre-dates the appointment of Professor Amupitan.

"The proposed nationwide voter revalidation exercise is a professional necessity to strengthen the integrity of the National Register of Voters.

"The current register includes data spanning from 2011 to 2024. This exercise is designed to sanitise the register and is to be executed in phases."

Oketola said the revalidation was intended to confirm the status of registered voters, address issues arising from transfers, multiple registrations and deceased persons, and enhance the reliability of voter data in Nigeria.

He explained, "It is an administrative audit, not a fresh registration. It is not targeted at any region, party, or demographic.

"It is a uniform, transparent process that will be conducted across all local government areas and polling units, with robust digital options for ease of access. All the stakeholders will be carried along on this issue."

Oketola emphasised that the commission was currently focused on the surgical precision required for the forthcoming Ekiti (June 2026) and Osun (August 2026) off-cycle elections.

He said the electoral body would not be distracted by unfounded allegations of collusion or bias, saying its allegiance remains solely to the constitution and the will of the Nigerian people.

PDP Cautions, Says Democracy at Risk, Warns INEC, Others Must Be Careful

The Tanimu Turaki-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cautioned that democracy in Nigeria was at risk, warning that all other democratic institutions must watch it and be careful.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Ini Emeombong, the PDP said, "With recent political events which are clear orchestrations and manipulation against opposition political parties, the political temperature of the country has been unnecessarily raised to near-fever levels. Society, like the human body, either breaks down or adjusts when subjected to fever."

Emeombong said it had become common knowledge that the ruling APC intended to win the next presidential elections at all costs, by hook or crook.

He stated, "This desire has, for them, become an inevitable certainty that must be achieved, irrespective of the obvious impracticability staring them in the face.

"To achieve this, no boundary is respected, and nothing is too much to sacrifice-including derailing democracy, truncating the republic, and destroying Nigeria.

"National institutions have now become the executioners of this ill-conceived plan. No institution is too sacred or too fragile to be deployed on this mission-the judiciary, INEC, the clergy, among others.

"The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has further heightened the already tense political atmosphere through its latest press statement on the de-recognition of the David Mark-led NWC of the African Democratic Congress, based on its interpretation of the judgement of the Court of Appeal and other pending cases before various courts.

"While we concede that, semantically, the same words and sentences can convey different meanings, it is troubling that INEC's default interpretation of matters concerning political parties consistently appears to favour the much-perceived and prevailing notion of an uncontested election, effectively handing a colourful coronation to its appointor and the incumbent president. In such circumstances, ulterior motives cannot be discounted."

Emeombong stated, "The public has also observed a series of political party monitoring activities recently published by the Commission. While these activities fall within its statutory powers, the timing raises legitimate concerns. These activities are rumoured to result in the de-registration of opposition political parties- a development that would further injure our democracy.

"We hereby passionately appeal to all national institutions, especially INEC, not to yield to partisan pressures or the influence of appointing authorities. They must place the interests of democracy and the country above all else.

"They should draw lessons from history and the conduct of their counterparts in past democratic republics, where many years after people are still battling to clear their names of acts done against the Nigerian people."

The statement said, "This is a critical moment in our democratic journey, where the fragility and vulnerability of the polity are being tested to their limits. No individual or institution should stretch the patience of Nigerians beyond its present bounds. We must adopt a 'country-first' disposition that transcends partisan cleavages."

Save Your Integrity Reverse Action on ADC, Situation Room tells INEC

Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room asked INEC to reverse its decision to de-recognise the current leadership of ADC and reinstate their names on its portal so as to maintain the integrity of the electoral system.

The Civil Society Coalition, which expressed concern and condemnation of the position taken by INEC in relation to the leadership dispute in ADC, said the commission should show greater transparency and consistency in handling political party disputes grounded firmly in constitutional and regulatory provisions.

A statement jointly signed by Convener, Yunusa Z. Ya'u, and other Co-Conveners, Mma Odi and Celestine Odo, said the invocation of status quo ante bellum by the court risked entrenching ambiguity and sustaining contested authority within ADC, thereby undermining democratic order within the party.

It said, "INEC's posture, rather than resolving uncertainty, appears to legitimise a prolonged state of confusion, which could have far-reaching consequences for party administration, candidate nomination processes, and voter confidence.

"While the Situation Room recognises the importance of judicial authority and the obligation of institutions to comply with court orders, we are troubled by INEC's apparent uncritical endorsement and implementation of the status quo ante bellum directive without sufficient regard for the broader implications on internal party democracy, clarity of leadership, and electoral certainty."

Odinkalu: Presidency's Threat to Activate Amupitan's Pre-signed Resignation Letter Led to Delisting Mark, Others from INEC Portal

Professor of Law, Chidi Anselm Odinkalu, said the presidency's threat to activate Amupitan's alleged pre-signed resignation letter led to the commission's delisting of Mark and other leaders of ADC from INEC portal.

Odinkalu carpeted INEC over its interpretation of the ruling of the Court of Appeal in the case (appeal) between Mark and Gombe and others.

In his X post, Odinkalu pointed fingers at the INEC leadership, President Bola Tinubu, Court of Appeal, and the Federal High Court, alleging a meeting that culminated in the commission's statement containing its interpretation of the Court of Appeal's ruling.

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Odinkalu wrote, "This release by @inecnigeria followed a meeting involving senior leaders of the Commission, & @NGRPresident, @CourtOfAppealNG, @FederalHigh in the last 60 hours.

"I have it on the most impeccable authority that there is a pre-signed resignation letter by Chairman (Professor Joash) Amupitan (INEC chairman).

"It was a pre-condition for his appointment. Ultimately, that had to be called in aid by those who persuaded him to issue this release.

"The threat of releasing it did the magic. It should be evident to a professor of law & #SAN that it is not the business of @inecnigeria to interpret the decision of the Court of Appeal.

"If they had any doubt, an #INEC governed by good faith should have gone back to the Court of Appeal to secure an interpretation of the decision.

"But that is not where we are now. The country stares down a barrel & only those willing to enable that, make peace with it, or dare it will be able to sniff the stakes in #NigeriaDecides2027."

Frank: INEC, APC's Illegal Action Against ADC Will Set Nigeria on Fire

A former deputy national publicity secretary of APC, Timi Frank, accused INEC and APC of taking actions capable of destabilising Nigeria's democratic system.

Frank said recent developments involving ADC could trigger a national crisis.

Frank, while reacting to the decision of INEC to derecognise the David Mark leadership of ADC, in a statement, criticised the erstwhile Vice Chairman of the party, Nafiu Bala Gombe, who claimed to be the authentic acting national chairman.

"INEC and the APC-led government appear to be taking steps that threaten the very foundation of our democracy," he said.

Frank stated that the pattern of events across opposition parties suggested a coordinated attempt to weaken political competition ahead of the 2027 general election.

He warned that the trend mirrored developments during the regime of former Head of State, Sani Abacha, when democratic institutions were suppressed.

Frank said internal crises within major opposition parties, including PDP, Labour Party, Social Democratic Party (SDP), and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), had been influenced by external forces, and warned that the situation was now spreading to ADC.

He alleged that the judiciary was being deployed to frustrate opposition parties through questionable rulings.

Tight Security at INEC Headquarters over ADC Leadership Dispute

There was a heavy deployment of security operatives at the headquarters of INEC, yesterday, in Abuja, with all entry and exit points effectively locked amid the deepening crisis within ADC.

Although details of the development remained unclear, sources indicated that the heightened security presence followed INEC's decision to remove David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola as the party's National Chairman and National Secretary, respectively, from its official portal.

The move, reportedly, sparked outrage within the party, with leaders said to be strategising on how to respond to what they described as "INEC impunity".

Plans by opposition groups, including members of ADC and the Obidient Movement, to converge at the commission's Maitama headquarters were also cited as a possible reason for the security clampdown.

Security operatives drawn from Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Police, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were seen cordoning off the premises with patrol vehicles, effectively restricting movement around the area.

Yiaga: INEC's Voter Revalidation Good Policy, Dangerous Timing

Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, described INEC's planned voter revalidation as a good policy, but argued that it came at a dangerous time.

Reacting to the INEC policy to revalidate voters register, Itodo said, "It is a known and publicly acceptable fact that Nigeria's voter register is in dire need of urgent clean-up to remove errors, multiple registrants, and dead persons.

"The much talked about INEC revalidation exercise is definitely a great approach to clean the register.

"However, the timing of the exercise is deeply problematic. As of this moment the framework, scope, procedures, and implications are unknown to the public."

He explained that a voter revalidation exercise had serious political and electoral consequences, so timing and transparency were absolutely critical.

According to the Yiaga executive director, "This is a case of a good policy implemented at a wrong time. The 2027 electoral cycle has the most compressed timelines for electoral activities, and it is clear the system is overstretched.

"Continuous Voter Registration is still ongoing, political party primaries are set to begin in a matter of weeks, and delays in the release of funding to INEC have already placed enormous pressure on the commission's preparations.

"Introducing a nationwide revalidation exercise now risks overwhelming the system, confusing voters, and potentially suppressing participation, especially among those who may not understand the process or miss the revalidation deadline."