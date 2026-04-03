Nigeria: FG Inaugurates Sub-Committees for 2026 International Civil Service Conference

Abuja — Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, has inaugurated 10 Sub-Committees towards the successful planning and execution of the 2026 International Civil Service Conference (ICSC) billed for Abuja from May 20-21, 2026.

She said the conference is aimed at reinforcing Nigeria's position as a key player in global public service reform and collaboration.

Walson-Jack described the inauguration ceremony held in Abuja as a strategic step toward delivering a world-class conference and building on the remarkable success of the maiden edition held in 2025.

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She said the previous conference showcased the Nigerian civil service not just as an administrative machinery, but as a dynamic hub of innovation and a catalyst for national transformation.

Walson-Jack urged the stakeholders to sustain momentum and raise standards as the global public service community keen about the conduct of the 2026 edition.

She emphasised the civil service must be guided by the enduring principles of "Reforms, Resilience and Results," stressing these ideals must shape both the planning process and overall delivery of the conference.

Walson-Jack said the Sub-Committees were carefully constituted to handle specialised and strategic responsibilities critical to the success of the conference.

She noted the performance of the sub committees will directly influence the quality, impact, and global perception of the event.

She charged members to approach their assignments with focus, discipline, and a strong sense of national duty, ensuring seamless execution within their mandates while working in synergy with the Local Organising Committee and the Steering Committee.

The Head of Service tasked the committees to be innovative and deliberate in driving the broader vision of transforming the Nigerian public service into a globally competitive institution, while assuring the full support of her Office.

In his opening remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Service Policies and Strategies Office, Dr. Ishiyaku Musa Mohammed, noted that the 2026 ICSC will serve as a vital platform for knowledge exchange, peer learning, and showcasing Nigeria's ongoing public service reforms.